Tint Launches Embedded Insurance Solution to Strengthen Its Position in the Mobility Industry

Tint, a leading embedded insurance platform, today announced the launch of its innovative embedded insurance solution for Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace.

Tint is powering an off-trip insurance program designed with the unique needs of Turo’s hosts in mind. The two companies have collaborated to create a specialized offering, providing coverage for Turo hosts to keep their cars insured when they are not being used on a Turo trip. The solution protects hosts by covering business-related travel, such as going to the carwash, getting the vehicle detailed, and driving to refuel. Tint’s policy is underwritten by an A+ rated insurer specializing in auto and fleet coverage.

This collaboration affirms Tint’s expertise in the mobility industry and ability to work with sophisticated platforms. With the launch of this program, Tint is committed to delivering innovative embedded insurance programs with world-class embedded technology that is flexible enough for companies of all shapes and sizes to launch embedded insurance effortlessly.

"Our hosts are the foundation of our success here at Turo and we're constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance their experience on our platform. Our decision to collaborate with Tint results in game-changing off-trip insurance coverage for our hosts, especially those with multiple vehicles,” said Tom Wang, Chief Product Officer at Turo. “Thanks to feedback from our hosts and Tint's expertise in insurance, we're excited to introduce this offering as part of the launch of Turo Host Services to help our hosts grow their businesses, while turbocharging entrepreneurship on Turo.”

This announcement marks an especially momentous benchmark for Tint co-founders, Matheus Riolfi and Jérôme Selles, who got their start as early employees at Turo. Since founding Tint, the pair dreamed of a moment where they would be able to help Turo expand its insurance offerings as a trusted embedded provider.

"We're humbled to launch this embedded insurance solution with Turo as our key collaborator. This program represents a full-circle moment for us, solving a problem we encountered firsthand during our time at Turo,” said Matheus Riolfi, CEO and Co-Founder at Tint. “By implementing this solution in record time, we're demonstrating the power and efficiency of our platform to transform how insurance can be integrated into mobility services with a focus on profitability and efficiency. This is just the beginning of our continued innovation in the mobility space, and we're excited to bring our expertise to more platforms in the future.”

Tint has been a leader in embedded insurance and protection working with world-class startups like Deel, uShip, and Neighbor for the last 6 years, helping them protect hundreds of thousands of customers and generate tens of millions of dollars in premium. Moving forward, Tint will leverage its unmatched domain expertise with alumni from Turo, Getaround, and Outdoorsy to continue to invest heavily in solutions for the mobility space, along with other key markets.

About Tint:

Tint enables SaaS platforms and marketplaces to unlock growth and improve profitability through embedded insurance and protection. Tint offers plug-and-play and white-labeled integrations, equipping brands we partner with a sophisticated mix of technology infrastructure, services, and deep industry expertise. Embedded insurance can transform insurance from a product bought separately to a feature of brands consumers love and we are on a mission to make that happen. Happy Tint customers include Deel, uShip, Guesty, Neighbor, BabyQuip, and CitizenShipper, among others. Tint has raised $30M and is backed by world-class investors such as Y Combinator, QED, Deciens, Nyca, Plug and Play, WIN, Soma Capital, and Pioneer Fund.