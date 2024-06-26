Emerson College and Vicinity Energy Forge Groundbreaking eSteam™ Partnership to Revolutionize Campus Sustainability

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicinity Energy, a national decarbonization leader with an extensive portfolio of district energy systems across the United States, announced a long-term renewal of its partnership with Emerson College, a leading higher education institution. This partnership establishes a new benchmark for campus sustainability, with Emerson becoming the first college to convert 100% of their heating operations by implementing Vicinity's carbon-free thermal energy solution, eSteam™. This initiative advances Emerson's pursuit of its carbon neutrality objectives in Boston, MA.

Located in the heart of Boston’s Theater District, Emerson College sets the standard for sustainability in higher education. The college's expansive 1.5 million-square-foot campus will use Vicinity's carbon-free eSteam™ for all its heating and hot water requirements, making Emerson’s thermal operations carbon-neutral.

"This project marks a pivotal moment in Emerson College's journey towards environmental responsibility and sustainability," said Emerson President Jay M. Bernhardt.

Regularly ranked among the top 50 Green Colleges in the U.S., Emerson College has earned Gold status in the AASHE Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, which measures the sustainability performance of colleges and universities.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Emerson College. With innovative technologies and solutions like eSteam™, we can offer a replicable model for higher education institutions to rapidly decarbonize. Together, we are leading by example, demonstrating the positive impacts of sustainable energy solutions on our communities and the environment," said Kevin Hagerty, president of Vicinity Energy.

"This partnership sets a new standard for sustainability within urban higher education institutions, and we are proud to lead by example, demonstrating that significant, sustainable change is possible and necessary for the future," said Jennifer Lamy, associate director of sustainability at Emerson.

This partnership further reinforces Emerson’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, building upon its reputation as a sustainability leader. The transition to eSteam™ is a significant stride toward this ambitious goal and will drive the entire Emerson campus toward carbon neutrality.

