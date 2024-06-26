ENet Implements Aria Billing Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announces that ENet, a Guyanese telecommunications provider known for its innovative impact on the local market, has successfully gone live with Aria Billing Cloud, with the end-to-end implementation completed in just over a quarter.

Integrated with Salesforce Communications Cloud within the AI-Optimized Concept-to-Care solution, Aria has enabled ENet to launch an array of new services, while significantly enhancing the customer experience and achieving outstanding efficiency and efficacy in billing operations. The project included custom automated order-to-cash processes and innovative payment and banking options specifically designed for ENet's customers in Guyana.

“Our collaboration with Aria has been extraordinary, allowing us to quickly launch new internet and cloud telephony services, while elevating the customer experience,” commented Vishok Persaud, ENet CEO. “This future-ready solution equips us with a diverse range of billing capabilities and automation that are foundational for sustained innovation and agility.”

ENet joins a roster of esteemed communication service providers, including AT&T Gigapower, Centric, EXA, Liberty Latin America, M1, REV, and Telstra, that are leveraging the advanced billing capabilities of the joint Aria-Salesforce solution.

“We are immensely proud of our collaboration with ENet,” stated Tom Dibble, President & CEO of Aria Systems. “Together with Salesforce, we stand poised to redefine the business support system landscape, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, scalability, and customer satisfaction.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: https://www.ariasystems.com/.

About ENet:

ENet is a Guyanese full-scale telecommunications provider known for its innovative impact on the local market. With the only locally-owned 5G network and international subsea fiber optic cable in the country, we deliver ultrafast fiber and 5G internet, unlimited mobile talk, text, and data, and the best in live and on-demand TV. We aim to provide our customers with choice, innovation, and value through reliable, high-quality communication and entertainment services.