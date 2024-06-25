WeGetFinancing and SensePass Partnership Provides High-ticket, In-store Financing across the Full-Credit Spectrum for U.S.-based Retailers.

EATONTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeGetFinancing, a Buy Now, Pay Later consumer financing gateway, and SensePass, an embedded payment orchestration platform have joined their leading technologies to create a frictionless consumer financing experience for American shoppers.

WeGetFinancing’s and SensePass’ technologies have streamlined and simplified the payment and financing process, market wide. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the availability of different payment methods at brick & mortar retail locations, in-person, and remote payments.

With the rise of digital payments, customers want to buy from retailers that accept their preferred payment methods. SensePass has given retail customers one wallet with more than 100 ways to pay. Customers can experience the convenience of one tap financing, and merchants do not have to worry about costly and time-consuming POS integrations.

Stephane Touboul, CEO of WeGetFinancing said, “I am very impressed with the quality and innovation of SensePass’ technology. WeGetFinancing’s multi-lender platform was built to interface with multitudes of retail management platforms such as Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, as well as numerous lenders from the entire credit spectrum in order to deliver an instantaneous and comprehensive multi-level consumer financing offer to consumers online and at brick & mortar points of sale. I definitely understand how complex it is to interact with large companies with legacy systems and deliver a modern and digital solution to the market the way SensePass has done it. I believe that the partnership between our companies will be disruptive to the market and to the way consumers pay and finance their purchases for the next decades.”

The integration of WeGetFinancing into the SensePass platform will allow SensePass merchants to effortlessly offer customers a BNPL provider that can accommodate substantial ticket items, with financing available for amounts up to $15,000 and for up to 60 months repayment schedule.

Moty Arcuschin, CEO of SensePass, commented, “We’re excited to announce a strategic collaboration with WeGetFinancing, a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) financing solutions. This empowers our extensive network of over 30 point-of-sale partners, including industry leaders such as Oracle, Xstore, Microsoft Dynamics, Aptos, Netsuite and NCR to offer their customers a convenient and secure way to finance purchases. Furthermore, our innovative tap-and-pay NFC tags streamline the financing process, making it quicker and easier than ever for customers to secure financing with just a tap of their phone. This seamless integration provides unparalleled flexibility and an expedited purchasing experience.”

The WeGetFinancing and SensePass technologies are complementary to each other. This partnership will empower businesses to convert traffic into sales, driving revenue growth and customer satisfaction through financing.

SensePass, the leading platform in retail payment orchestration, enables merchants to accept all forms of digital payments (100+), in-store, online, via pay-by-link, or over the phone with a single API integration while reducing processing costs. WeGetFinancing has a single application that leads to a larger network of lenders, only presenting customers with offers for which they have already been approved.

SensePass empowers merchants to accept all forms of digital payments, including e-wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, cryptocurrency, open banking, and more, as well as traditional credit and debit cards processing. This flexibility extends across all sales channels, whether in-store, online, or over the phone. As a result, SensePass offers the industry's only truly omnichannel payment experience.

The SensePass platform seamlessly connects over 100 wallets and other means of payment, including popular options like Affirm, Amazon Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Open Banking integrations, WeChat Pay, Alipay, and many more. Additionally, it integrates with over 30 different Point-of-Sale (POS) platforms, such as Oracle X Store, NetSuite, NCR, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Aptos, Shopify POS and others. SensePass also offers NFC tags, which can help businesses save on payment terminal costs, reduce checkout times, and eliminate the need for customers to download additional apps at in-store purchases.

WeGetFinancing is a revolutionary consumer financing solution that gives customers access to a large lender network and instantaneous full credit spectrum approvals for up to 15K directly or through 3rd party shopping carts such as Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce and BigCommerce. Their suite of lenders enables retailers to provide customized financing services that create a sense of purchase autonomy for each customer. Their BNPL technology empowers businesses to convert more of the traffic already coming into their stores, driving revenue growth and customer satisfaction through financing.

WeGetFinancing’s IQR technology, identifies, qualifies, and refers customers to the lenders that have an appetite for their specific profile. They partner with prime, near prime, and subprime lenders, giving all customers access to a merchant’s product.

Eligibility for payment options via WeGetFinancing is contingent upon certain criteria and is extended through affiliated lending partners.