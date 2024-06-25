PURVIS Systems Awarded a $37.3M Contract to Support Special Submarine Augmentation Systems

MIDDLETOWN, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURVIS Systems, a technology solutions partner that develops, implements, and maintains mission-critical solutions for federal and local governments, has been awarded a $37.3 million contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport. Under this five-year contract, the company will support the NUWC Maritime Special Projects Office, Code 349, in its role as the Technical Design Agent (TDA), Acquisition Engineering Agent (AEA) and In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) for special submarine augmentation systems. Systems supported under the contract include Acoustic Intelligence (ACINT) and acoustic systems, platform integration systems, communication systems, networks, special purpose augmentation systems, special purpose carry-on-equipment (COE) and equipment that interfaces with these systems.

As the incumbent, PURVIS has supported the NUWC Maritime Special Projects Office, Code 349, since 2010. Under the new contract, PURVIS will provide engineering services, Temporary Alteration (TEMPALT), Operational Alteration (OPALT) and Ship Alteration (SHIPALT) development, fabrication and installation, software programming, logistics, configuration management, testing, training and maintenance services to Code 349.

“PURVIS is honored to have been selected by NUWC to continue providing these services in support of mission-critical systems for the Fleet,” says Joe Drago, CEO of PURVIS. “We feel strongly that this selection is not only a result of the excellent services we provide but also the dedication of our staff. Each month, PURVIS personnel travel to several locations around the world in support of this important contract. I am proud of the quality work that our team members perform and their tireless commitment to supporting the Fleet’s operating requirements.”

About PURVIS Systems

PURVIS Systems is a Rhode Island-based company that has over 50 years of experience supporting the Department of Defense and Public Safety organizations nationwide. The company provides engineering and professional technical services, with core competencies focused on communications and information systems. PURVIS is driven to provide customers with the sustainable, engineered solutions needed to protect our nation’s security – on land and at sea. Capabilities range from operational testing and assessments, 24x7x365 field support and maintenance, information technology, systems development and integration, maritime warfare, and fire station alerting.

PURVIS Systems has long-term engineering and technical services contracts with clients such as Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), New York City Fire Department (FDNY), Boston Fire Department, District of Columbia Fire Department, Charleston County, SC, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and various other government organizations. For more information, please visit www.purvis.com.