Three Learning A-Z® Solutions Approved by Virginia to Improve Literacy Outcomes for All K-5 Students in the Commonwealth

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Learning A-Z, a Cambium Learning Group brand, announced that its award-winning literacy solutions, Foundations A-Z®, Writing A-Z®, and Raz-Plus® were approved by the Virginia Board of Education for K-5 supplemental instruction programs.

Today’s approval follows the expansion of the Virginia Literacy Act by the Virginia General Assembly. This legislation aims to improve literacy outcomes for all students across the Commonwealth. The K-5 supplemental foundational skills program has been designed to give teachers the tools and resources to help all elementary students develop key foundational skills.

Learning A-Z’s award-winning supplemental instructional programs play a crucial role in classroom curricula, from providing explicit writing and foundational skills lessons to guiding and engaging students during independent practice:

Writing A-Z equips teachers and students with a comprehensive suite of writing resources aligned to state standards. Writing A-Z provides vocabulary-building lesson plans, assignments, professional development tools and mentor texts across genres, offering ample opportunities for students to practice writing skills while accessing easily accessible, grade-level-appropriate content.

equips teachers and students with a comprehensive suite of writing resources aligned to state standards. Writing A-Z provides vocabulary-building lesson plans, assignments, professional development tools and mentor texts across genres, offering ample opportunities for students to practice writing skills while accessing easily accessible, grade-level-appropriate content. Foundations A-Z provides teachers with access to high-quality, standards-aligned resources to integrate with daily core instruction, as verified with an “All Green” rating from EdReports. Foundations A-Z delivers explicit, systematic and cumulative instruction in key literacy skills and provides user-friendly, progress-monitoring tools to differentiate instruction. It also offers a robust professional development library to boost teachers’ knowledge in delivering research-based instruction.

provides teachers with access to high-quality, standards-aligned resources to integrate with daily core instruction, as verified with an “All Green” rating from EdReports. Foundations A-Z delivers explicit, systematic and cumulative instruction in key literacy skills and provides user-friendly, progress-monitoring tools to differentiate instruction. It also offers a robust professional development library to boost teachers’ knowledge in delivering research-based instruction. Raz-Plus provides engaging and flexible literacy resources to build foundational skills and boost reading comprehension. Teachers and students gain access to high-interest books, instructional tools, progress monitoring assessments, and a student portal – all aligned to standards. With Raz-Plus, schools and districts can leverage high-quality, easily accessible resources that promote literacy development through diverse content and customizable implementation options. Its multimodal approach equips educators with rigorous yet motivating materials to elevate reading instruction.

" This recognition from the Virginia Department of Education affirms our commitment to empowering educators with supplemental resources guided by research," said Aaron Ingold, president of Learning A-Z. " This achievement marks another milestone in our mission to inspire a love of learning and literacy through classroom impact grounded in the Science of Reading and research-based instructional practices.”

This announcement follows Foundations A-Z receiving the 2024 SIIA CODiE Award for best Science of Reading / Foundational Skills Solution and an “All Green” rating from EdReports. This ranking recognizes curricula that deliver standards-aligned, high-quality materials that apply research-based best practices for foundational skills instruction.

Learn more about Learning A-Z solutions.

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z delivers pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension and instill the joy of learning in elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z® and Raz-Plus®, are used by more than 12.8 million students and over 700K teachers in more than 150 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning Group company. For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or X.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia, Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Time4Learning.