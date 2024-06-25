AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Kentucky Growers Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of Kentucky Growers Insurance Company (Kentucky Growers) (Lexington, KY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative.

The ratings reflect Kentucky Growers’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings downgrades reflect the change in the company’s operating performance assessment to marginal from adequate, following continued volatility in underwriting and operating results in recent years due primarily to severe weather-related events. The company experienced major catastrophe events in 2022 and 2023, which resulted in elevated underwriting losses that drove deterioration in key profitability ratios, ultimately aligning its operating performance with the marginal assessment. Despite this volatility, efforts have been made related to exposure management and re-underwriting, coupled with sizable rate changes, which are expected to stabilize underwriting and operating results over time. Kentucky Growers also has a geographic concentration of risk, which leaves it susceptible to adverse weather conditions, and has greatly contributed to the volatile underwriting and operating performance in recent years.

Kentucky Growers’ balance sheet strength is supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and conservative underwriting and loss reserve leverage measures. The business profile assessment reflects the company’s concentration of personal property business in a state prone to severe convective storms. The company’s ERM remains appropriate and in line with its risk profile, with strategies focused on identification, monitoring and control of risk exposures in Kentucky.

