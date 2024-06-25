Weedmaps and BLAZE® Solutions Partner to Launch Comprehensive Global Cannabis Product Catalog

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weedmaps (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, and BLAZE® Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE"), an award-winning cannabis retail technology provider, today announced their strategic partnership that integrates Weedmaps’ product database with BLAZE, creating a Global Product Catalog for BLAZE’s point-of-sale and e-commerce menus. By connecting BLAZE with Weedmaps’ catalog of more than 340,000 unique products, retailers have a reduced need for the manual entry of product data, resulting in greater operational efficiency, accurate and consistent information, and a better consumer shopping experience.

“ This global catalog builds on our mission to provide enterprise features that increase operational efficiencies and normalize data across multiple retail locations,” said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE. “ During development, our product team took a new approach to utilize product data directly from the brands that made them, making Weedmaps the obvious choice for this partnership given their scale.”

“ As our industry continues to grow, data standardization ensures retailers have the right products, at the right location, all at the right time, providing them with the ability to standardize and visualize product data so they can appropriately act on it,” said Duncan Grazier, Chief Technology Officer at Weedmaps. “ This integration with BLAZE is a significant step forward in our continued collaboration with cannabis technology providers to develop a universal product catalog for operators and cannabis consumers that delivers on breadth, depth, accuracy, and quality.”

Recognizing the cannabis industry’s struggles with the fragmentation of retail data, the Weedmaps and BLAZE catalog integration simplifies the inventory creation process by auto-populating product information including images, descriptions and more. This new feature not only saves time, but also reduces errors from manual data entry, while providing flexibility to modify information like pricing, product tags, potency, and weight variances.

Retailers interested in learning more about the newly launched global catalog powered by Weedmaps can watch this demo video, or request more information at BLAZE.me.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates Weedmaps, a leading cannabis marketplace for consumers, as well as a broad set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses and brands in U.S. state-legal markets. WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become a premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse cannabis-related products, access daily dispensary deals, order ahead for pick-up and delivery by participating retailers (where applicable), and learn about the plant. The Company also offers eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help cannabis retailers and brands reach consumers, create business efficiency, and manage industry-specific compliance needs.

The Company is committed to advocating for full U.S. legalization, industry-wide social equity, and continued education about the plant through key partnerships and cannabis subject matter experts.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote and hybrid work for eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

About BLAZE®

Founded in 2015 by technology and cannabis entrepreneurs, BLAZE powers cannabis retail operations with intuitive technology solutions. The award-winning BLAZE software suite provides point-of-sale, delivery, e-commerce, and integrated payments to cannabis retailers across North America. Built for enterprise-level retailers, BLAZE continues to set the gold standard for customer service and innovation.

BLAZE recently received their SOC 1 and 2 type II certifications strengthening their position as a trusted leader in the cannabis technology industry. In 2023, BLAZE ranked 916 in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. BLAZE.me.