ECM and East West Manufacturing Partner on PCB Stator Electric Motor Production

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Design and software company ECM PCB Stator Tech and global engineering and manufacturing services firm East West Manufacturing have announced a strategic partnership to advance adoption of next-generation products incorporating PCB Stator electric motors.

The arrangement enables ECM to leverage East West’s extensive production capabilities while allowing East West to extend the benefits of ECM’s award-winning PrintStator Motor CAD optimization platform to its client network. East West is now a certified ECM manufacturing partner with a dedicated web page on the collaboration. The two companies have successfully begun production of a commercial consumer product for a third party that will enter retail markets in the fourth quarter of 2024. ECM and East West will also collaborate on production of pre-designed sample-motor kits integrating ECM’s patented PCB Stator innovation.

“This partnership with East West boosts ECM’s mission to deliver the benefits of PCB Stator innovation to a world that will require over a billion specialized electric motors annually. It expands our global reach and ability to offer next generation motor solutions at scale,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

Scott Ellyson, CEO of East West Manufacturing, said, “We are thrilled to partner with ECM. Together, we're not only advancing the adoption of sustainable, high-performance electric motors but also reshaping the future of manufacturing and driving efficiency and innovation at every turn.”

As a company, ECM pairs its PCB Stator technology to PrintStator Motor CAD to create next generation electric machines that are smaller, quieter, and more energy and space efficient across numerous use cases. Those include Consumer Electronics, HVAC, E-Mobility, Medical, Robotics, Aerospace, and more.

ECM’s PCB Stators replace the bulky copper windings in traditional motors with an ultra-thin disc. PCB Stator motors designed via PrintStator are up to 70% lighter than conventional options—while achieving efficiencies in excess of 90% and requiring just 20% of the raw materials.

ECM has earned 14 award distinctions for its Motor CAD platform and electric motor solutions, including winning the 2024 Automation Innovation Awards for Software. The Boston-based company released PrintStator as a SaaS offering in the first quarter 2024.

As a global manufacturing services company, East West facilitates the realization of products from concept to production. It works with partners to design, engineer, build, distribute, scale, and manage products and solutions. East West maintains four dedicated divisions specializing in integrated assemblies, electronic manufacturing, HVAC equipment, medical solutions.

Through their collaboration, East West and ECM plan to leverage each other's capabilities and networks to offer clients a wider range of options to optimize electrical systems.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech uses advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator—printed circuit board—technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s award-winning PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator motors that are lighter, quieter, and more energy and space efficient across a broad range of use cases. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90 percent while requiring up to 70 percent less raw materials to produce.

ECM has collaborated with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, global marine and rail component leader B. Hepworth, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

ECM is a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and winner of four International SaaS Awards—including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product For CSR, Sustainability And ESG, and Best SaaS Product For Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD. ECM’s PrintStator software is also an Automate Innovation Awards, Machine Design IDEA Awards, and Design World LEAP Awards winner.

ECM maintains offices in Boston (MA), Bozeman (MT), and a business development representative in Europe.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator Motor CAD at www.pcbstator.com and via this video: “How Does a PCB Stator Work?” For inquiries regarding PCB Stator custom solutions contact info@pcbstator.com.

About East West Manufacturing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, East West provides a comprehensive and integrated set of product realization capabilities to a leading and high-growth customer base. With international capabilities and U.S. operations in Georgia, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Texas; the company utilizes a global design team, transparent supply chain, on-site quality control, and flexible logistics systems to provide its customers with superior products and competitive cost advantages. Founded in 2001, East West offers its customers a differentiated breadth of onshore, nearshore, and offshore design, engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities to serve the full spectrum of customer needs ranging from new product design to full-scale production and distribution.