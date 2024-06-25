Teva Reaches Agreement With the Israel Tax Authority to Resolve All Pending Litigation for the Company's Taxable Years 2008-2020

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it has entered an agreement with the Israel Tax Authority (the "ITA") resolving all pending litigation with respect to taxes payable for the Company's taxable years 2008-2020. Under the terms of the agreement the Company will pay a total of $750 million in installments between 2024 to 2029.

This allows Teva to end this historical income tax issue, and to continue to focus on its commitment to the health of patients and on the continued implementation of its "Pivot to Growth" strategy.

Under the terms of the agreement, it was further agreed that in the future event Teva pays dividends on, or repurchases, its equity interests, it will pay an additional 5%-7% of the amount of such dividends or repurchases in corporate taxes, up to a maximum tax payment amount of approximately $500 million.

Today’s announcement has no impact on Teva’s 2024 financial outlook, which the Company reaffirms.

Teva is an Israeli global pharmaceutical company with 37,000 employees and operations in 58 countries around the world. As a global Israeli company, with its headquarters based in Israel, Teva is deeply committed to the State of Israel and the Israeli ecosystem and is proud of its contribution and role in the country's economy.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global pharmaceutical leader with a category-defying portfolio, harnessing our generics expertise and stepping up innovation to continue the momentum behind the discovery, delivery, and expanded development of modern medicine. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its ~37,000 employees across 58 markets to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines to help improve health outcomes of millions of patients every day. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully execute on the agreement entered into with the ITA; our ability to timely make payments required under the agreement with the ITA; our substantial indebtedness; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in this press release and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2024 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.