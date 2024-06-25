Greenspace Health Partners With Behavioral Health Innovations to Provide Digital Access to Its Evidence-Based Assessments

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Greenspace Health, a leader in transforming behavioral health services through Measurement-Based Care (MBC) and Behavioral Health Innovations (BHI) announce a strategic partnership. This exclusive partnership will provide convenient digital access to BHI’s evidence-based assessments that are helping address the needs of an estimated 7 million children and adolescents in the United States who live with PTSD resulting from traumatic childhood experiences. Currently, BHI measures are available to be completed manually by clinicians. Through this alliance, Greenspace Health will host BHI assessments on their platform which will allow for the electronic administration of the UCLA PTSD Reaction Index measures, helping to improve services and treatment outcomes for traumatized children, adolescents, and their families. To learn more, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

BHI is recognized as the “gold standard” for evidence-based assessment of trauma history and PTSD in youth and is implementing their assessments across 1,200 behavioral health service organizations. Its Trauma-Focused Care Process Model addresses:

Screening in pediatric settings, schools, and social services agencies

Evidence-based diagnosis by behavioral health clinicians/practitioners

Monitoring of treatment with repeated assessments

Documentation of clinically significant treatment outcomes

"We're committed to advancing evidence-based assessments and interventions to enhance services and treatment outcomes for traumatized children and their families," said Jim Huser, CEO & Co-founder of Behavioral Health Innovations. "Our recent collaboration with Greenspace Health marks an exciting step forward, enabling us to offer a digital, automated solution for organizations interested in utilizing the UCLA PTSD Reaction Index measures. This innovation streamlines the process for clinicians, further empowering them to improve treatment outcomes."

"We're thrilled to be able to better support organizations utilizing the UCLA PTSD Reaction Index measures, providing them with a seamless digital experience which will approve assessment adherence," said Simon Weisz, President of Greenspace Health. "The demand for evidence-based assessments to enhance services and treatment outcomes is steadily increasing; by digitizing these assessments and enabling remote completion and automatic scoring and visualizations, we're meeting this need head-on, significantly improving client accessibility and clinical outcomes."

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement-Based Care Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as Patient Reported Outcome Measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact client results while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care solutions have been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the client experience and driving better-coordinated care and clinical outcomes. To learn more about Measurement-Based Care (MBC), please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INNOVATIONS

Behavioral Health Innovations is dedicated to the development and use of evidence-based assessments and interventions to improve services and treatment outcomes for traumatized children and their families. The founders of Behavioral Health Innovations pioneered modern scientific approaches to the evaluation of traumatized and bereaved children with a vision of broad adoption of the Index to improve data-driven clinical decision-making and the quality of care for the estimated 7 million children and adolescents in the US suffering from PTSD. To learn more about Behavioral Health Innovations, please visit reactionindex.com.