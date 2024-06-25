Pnetworks and IP Infusion Form Strategic Partnership for Advanced IP Networking Solutions for Telecom Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pnetworks, a provider of innovative networking solutions, and IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking solutions, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing disaggregated telecom solutions.

The partnership will combine Pnetworks' expertise in network infrastructure with IP Infusion's cutting-edge OcNOS software solutions to drive innovation in the telecommunications industry. By leveraging their respective strengths, the two companies will focus on developing high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective disaggregated solutions tailored to meet telecom operators' evolving needs.

"Pnetworks is excited to join forces with IP Infusion to accelerate the adoption of disaggregated telecom solutions," said Atakan Eski, Deputy General Manager at Pnetworks. "By combining our hardware capabilities with IP Infusion's software expertise, we aim to deliver next-generation networking solutions that empower telecom operators to enhance network performance, scalability, and agility."

Under the terms of the MoU, Pnetworks and IP Infusion will collaborate on the deployment, testing, optimization, and commercialization of advanced IP networking solutions for the telecom industry, including white-box hardware platforms and network operating systems. The partnership will also involve joint marketing and sales initiatives to promote these solutions to customers.

"We are delighted to partner with Pnetworks to drive innovation in the telecom industry," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "By integrating IP Infusion's scalable software with Pnetworks’ solutions, we will provide telecom operators with greater flexibility, efficiency, and performance in their networks."

As the demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity continues to grow, telecom operators are increasingly turning to disaggregated solutions to meet evolving customer expectations and scale their networks cost-effectively. The collaboration between Pnetworks and IP Infusion will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of telecommunications by delivering innovative, interoperable solutions that empower operators to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Pnetworks

Pnetworks is a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, specializing in high-performance hardware platforms for telecommunications, data centers, and enterprise networks. With a focus on scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, Pnetworks delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower customers to optimize their network infrastructure and drive business growth. For more information about Pnetworks, visit https://pnetworks.com.tr.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs can also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.