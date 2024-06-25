Nex Playground Releases New Active Learning Games in Collaboration with Sesame Workshop

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, the leading motion technology company, and Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street, are launching a new generation of educational games exclusively for the award-winning Nex Playground console starting this month. The new games will join Nex Playground’s existing catalog of over 20 titles available with a Play Pass subscription and add to the company’s growing focus on interactive educational content, aimed at advancing multiple areas of child development, such as gross and fine motor skills, cognitive skills and academic skills.

Available now, Elmo Says is the first game to be released as part of Nex’s collaboration with Sesame Workshop, where Elmo stars as the main character in helping children exercise their executive function skills such as listening, focused attention, and self control – challenging them to either mimic certain prompts or hold still, based on the instruction. Available next month, Elmo & Abby’s Magical Letter Hunt will have players join Elmo and Abby Cadabby on a flying adventure, using arm flaps to soar through the sky to collect letters in the shape of clouds.

“We are thrilled to team up with Nex to produce these innovative new games that promote core child development skills, including active listening, body awareness, and letter recognition,” said Gabriela Arenas, Sesame Workshop SVP Global Licensing. “We know that kids learn best when both their mind and body are fully engaged and having fun.”

Now conveniently available for purchase on Amazon, Nex Playground is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through content that turns screen time into active playtime, while creating genuine bonding and learning moments. Since its launch, Nex Playground has seen rapid growth among families of young children thanks to its plug-and-play setup and fully motion-powered gameplay, making it fun and accessible for all ages. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company’s firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families.

“Since launching Nex Playground late last year, we’ve grown a loyal fanbase of not only parents and their children, but also teachers and child development specialists who have been looking for more interactive educational resources. This makes our collaboration with Sesame Workshop especially timely, as we are able to tap into their iconic characters and bring them to life in new and interactive ways for children to engage with,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. “We’re thrilled to have these new games launch in conjunction with our availability on Amazon, just in time for families looking to stay active indoors during summer heat waves.”

To learn more about Nex Playground, visit https://playground.nex.inc or visit the Nex Store page on Amazon.

About Nex

Nex is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive content that’s accessible to all ages. Its award-winning Nex Playground console, launched in December 2023, uses cutting-edge AI, mobile and vision technologies to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Nex Playground games range from original sports and fitness titles, to educational games and titles in collaboration with Hasbro and Sesame Workshop. Since its founding, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has been awarded the prestigious Apple Design Award. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company’s firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families. To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.