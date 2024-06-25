tab32 Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Platform Gets AI Upgrade with Pearl Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and tab32, a leading cloud-based dental technology company, today announced a new partnership to integrate Pearl’s Second Opinion® disease detection capabilities within tab32’s all-in-one cloud-based practice management and imaging platform.

This announcement is a further step taken by tab32 to transform how dental groups enhance patient experience and unify their processes. Enabling transparency in their workflows and interaction with patients, the enhanced radiology AI capability provides advice in real-time to improve patient care and individual practice performance, allowing dental groups to drive success across each of their practices.

For 12 years, Sacramento-based tab32 has provided customizable tools in one easy-to-use, centralized platform, allowing dental practices and dental service organizations to run as expertly and profitably as possible. tab32’s dental practice software is designed specifically for DSOs, allowing them to unify their individual practices to optimize workflows for greater efficiency, driving higher quality care, improved experiences, business growth and, ultimately, practice revenue.

“tab32 has been a leader in innovation around dental practice management technology that streamlines all touchpoints with the patient, before, during and post-visit, on a group level,” said Kiltesh Patel, founder and CEO of tab32. “Through this partnership with Pearl, we aim to continue this legacy by providing our customers with the most advanced AI-backed clinical tools designed to drive positive oral health outcomes for patients and financial outcomes for practices.”

Dental providers currently leverage tab32’s software to track over 17 million appointments, 13 million patients and over 100 million dental X-rays. Pearl’s Second Opinion® applies advanced computer vision technology to identify key pathologic and non-pathologic findings in X-rays, including dental caries, bone loss, root abscesses, and more, enhancing diagnostic accuracy while enabling more effective case presentation and patient communication. By combining two of dentistry’s most innovative solutions, this partnership expands access to Pearl’s comprehensive clinical AI toolset, enabling tab32’s extensive customer base to attain and deliver the highest standard of patient care.

“Pearl remains committed to partnering with other leading organizations at the forefront of innovation in dental technology,” said Pearl founder and CEO, Ophir Tanz. “We look forward to working with tab32 on our journey to make AI-driven dentistry a global standard, empowering dental professionals across the U.S. to easily optimize clinical performance, elevate patient care and boost practice productivity.”

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About tab32

tab32, an Inc. 5000 company, is the industry's #1 all-in-one cloud technology platform for dental groups and practices, with three major products: Open Data Warehousing™ (BI and analytics tool), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and their stand-alone Image Cloud for radiology. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, it supports the dental industry by tracking 17.2M appointments, 13M patients, and over 100M radiology x-rays with $1.8B annual revenues flowing through the platform. Get a demo today at tab32.com