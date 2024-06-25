Laudio Expands Work With Children’s National Hospital to Include Nurse Educators

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laudio, an innovator in frontline leader solutions that drive efficiency and engagement for health systems, today announced an expansion of its engagement with Children’s National Hospital, the leading pediatric health system in the Washington, DC area. The expansion will bring nurse educators at Children’s National onto the Laudio platform, building on the hospital’s original implementation with nurse managers in 2021.

The Laudio platform centralizes frontline leaders’ core workflows, automates repetitive tasks, and fosters meaningful team engagement. Unique, AI-driven recommendations help leaders prioritize high-impact opportunities with their teams and take action efficiently. Children’s National first implemented the platform during the pandemic, seeking innovative ways to relieve mounting pressure on managers and prevent burnout more broadly. The hospital has continued to use the platform to support this critical role and is extending it to nurse educators for a more holistic approach.

Children’s National has also used the unique data available through Laudio Insights, Laudio’s research arm. Last year, Dr. King published “Using Real-Time Data to Mitigate Nurse Burnout” with Laudio Insights President, Tim Darling. The article, published in Nurse Leader, focused on leveraging technology to identify and intervene early on nurse burnout risk.

“Setting nurses up for success, supporting them effectively, and ultimately retaining them requires increasingly proactive, comprehensive strategies,” said Tom Hills, EVP of Client Engagement at Laudio. “We are excited to welcome nurse educators at Children’s National into the Laudio community.”

Laudio empowers healthcare leaders to drive large-scale change through everyday human actions. Our AI-enhanced platform streamlines workflows for frontline leaders, strengthens interpersonal connections, and aligns C-suite objectives with frontline efforts, boosting operational efficiency, employee engagement, and patient experience. Laudio makes it possible for patients, frontline workers, and health system leaders to thrive together. Discover how at www.laudio.com.

Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is the No. 5 children’s hospital in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children’s National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.