Cotton and LoveShackFancy Unveil ‘Americana’ Capsule Collection in Collaboration with Gymnastics Champion Suni Lee

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, fashion, lifestyle and beauty brand LoveShackFancy announced a collaboration with the iconic Cotton Incorporated to bring to life the ‘Americana’ ready-to-wear capsule collection with a stunning visual campaign, starring gymnastics Olympian Suni Lee.

Cotton x LoveShackFancy’s Americana capsule collection embodies a re-invented sense of modernity, femininity, softness, and confidence. Cotton fabric has always played a pivotal role in creating LoveShackFancy’s signature pieces and the heritage styles the brand is known and loved for.

The capsule collection stars gymnastics champion Suni Lee ahead of her potential participation in the Summer 2024 Games. Lee embodies the balance of confidence, femininity, and empowerment central to the collaboration. Beyond the beam and the bars, there’s Suni Lee – not just the champion, but the individual. Away from the spotlight of competition, she embraces the chance to express her true self. In the comfort of Cotton x LoveShackFancy’s Americana Collection, Lee opts for pieces that are relaxed, feminine, and playful, reflecting her genuine and personal style.

Lee’s gymnastics prowess, marked by her adaptability and mastery of multiple disciplines, parallels the versatility of cotton. This iconic and timeless fabric seamlessly fits into any trend or moment in time. The comfort and breathability of cotton blends with the vibrancy and femininity of LoveShackFancy to create a charming collection of elevated, intentional everyday pieces, perfect for summer. The collection is designed to inspire and bring out confidence, comfort, and individual beauty, while tapping into one’s full potential with stylistic ease.

“I was so excited when LoveShackFancy and Cotton asked me to be a part of their Americana campaign,” says Suni Lee, “I love the fun and girly designs and the use of cotton fabrics allows me to stay comfortable on and off the mat. The styles and colors of this collection are perfect for summer celebrations!”

"The Americana collection celebrates individuality, intentionality and self-expression with cotton looks for all occasions," says Marissa Barlin, Director of Brand Partnerships for Cotton Incorporated. "Like Suni, we all have ‘off-the-mat’ moments in our own lives, where we want to embrace comfort and exude confidence. The ease, softness, and beauty of cotton in this collection accomplish just that.”

The capsule collection with cotton at the forefront, consists of LoveShackFancy’s best-selling heritage styles with a limited-edition, hand-painted star print, crochet sets, bow-adorned gingham dresses, easy cherry-embossed pieces, and more, all designed using the ultra-soft cotton fabric that feels so right for the summer season.

“Going back to where it all began, this capsule collection is so special to me, because its core to LoveShackFancy’s history. Cotton fabrications have been essential in creating our very first pieces and in building that ease and comfortability that makes them so timeless and wearable,” says Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Creative Director and Founder of LoveShackFancy, “Creating such an inspiring campaign starring Suni Lee has been the biggest honor. Having grown up with a love and passion for gymnastics myself, I have such an admiration and respect for Suni. She’s truly the perfect, female powerhouse to represent our Americana capsule collection.”

The Cotton x LoveShackFancy “Americana” capsule collection is now available at www.loveshackfancy.com.

About LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, every day is an occasion, and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles, and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand, a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 17 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners, and collaborations with Gap, Roller Rabbit, Pottery Barn, State, Bogner, Kendra Scott, Hurley, American Girl, Roblox and Bandier. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

About Cotton

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization’s mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data. For more information or to learn more, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest, and YouTube.

The Fabric of Now is Cotton’s new always-on, modern marketing platform that lives within The Fabric of Our Lives®—a bold leap into the future of how we connect with the people who love us.