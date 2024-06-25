Capital Max Partners with Blooma to Elevate Commercial Real Estate Financing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Max, a trailblazer in the Commercial Real Estate Family Office sector, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Blooma, the premier AI-driven origination and portfolio monitoring platform. This partnership is set to revolutionize commercial real estate financing by enhancing efficiency and decision-making processes through advanced technological integration.

Justin Godur, CEO of Capital Max, emphasized the synergy between the two companies: " Our unique approach in the market, focusing on speed, flexibility, and customer service, aligns perfectly with Blooma's cutting-edge solutions. This partnership will allow us to scale our operations efficiently, ensuring that even the most complex deals are handled swiftly and accurately."

Capital Max is renowned for its creative financing solutions and exceptional client relations, offering a range of services from ground-up construction loans to large-scale multifamily projects. " Our ability to close deals significantly faster than traditional banks is a testament to our innovative approach and deep understanding of our clients’ needs," added Godur.

Underwriting at Capital Max, highlighted the operational impact since the integration of Blooma’s technology: " Blooma has transformed our underwriting processes, allowing us to handle intricate deals with greater speed and reduced risk of error, ensuring we continue to meet our clients' diverse needs effectively."

Blooma’s platform enhances traditional tools like Excel, streamlining data analysis and compliance processes without disrupting existing workflows, which is crucial for smooth technological transitions. " Blooma was conceived from a deep understanding of the CRE lending challenges, and it's designed to very quickly augment core technology, key people, and existing processes that lenders rely on to deliver faster, smarter decisions," commented Shayne Skaff, co-founder of Blooma.

The partnership is poised to address the evolving needs of the commercial real estate market, particularly at a time when the industry is ripe for technological transformation. With Blooma’s platform, Capital Max not only gains a competitive edge but also enhances its ability to manage risks and compliance effectively.

About Capital Max:

Capital Max operates as a Commercial Real Estate Family Office, providing innovative financing solutions and advisory services across various asset classes. Known for its client-centric approach, Capital Max excels in delivering customized financing options for complex and large-scale real estate projects.

About Blooma:

Blooma stands as a leading developer of AI-powered technology for the CRE lending space, offering solutions that enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. By automating critical aspects of the lending process, Blooma supports lenders in navigating the complexities of the market more effectively.