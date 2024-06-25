CrossCountry Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with Workiva to Streamline Financial Reporting

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Workiva (NYSE:WK), one of the world’s leading cloud platforms for assured integrated reporting. Through this partnership, CrossCountry will be able to utilize their deep expertise in financial reporting, governance, and risk with Workiva’s solution to meet the challenging regulatory and reporting demands its clients face.

The Workiva platform simplifies complex reporting and disclosure processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Accounting, finance, sustainability, audit, and risk professionals at over 6,000 global organizations use Workiva for reporting and regulatory requirements such as financial and annual reports, proxy statements, other SEC filings, SOX compliance, internal audit management, ESG reporting solutions, and more.

“Our clients are increasingly looking to advanced technologies to support the transformation and optimization of their financial operations, risk and audit functions,” said Shawn Degnan, Accounting Advisory Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. “The combination of Workiva’s technology and our service expertise brings increasing value to our clients, and this partnership will enable us to provide a best-in-class solution while driving strategic insights and providing value at scale.”

CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized finance, operations, and technology advisory services for the Office of the CFO and private equity sponsors. With a diverse client base, CrossCountry assists leading organizations in optimizing their business processes and helping them to automate manual finance and accounting processes and controls. The Workiva platform will support CrossCountry’s focus on digital finance transformation and simplifying processes for organizations of all types and sizes.

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized finance, operations, and technology advisory services. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors, the firm solves today’s most pressing challenges and creates present and future enterprise value through accounting and risk, technology-enabled transformation, and transaction solutions. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., CrossCountry has employees across the United States and in strategic international locations. With an unwavering commitment to providing a better experience, they are regularly recognized as a best place to work. Learn more at crosscountry-consulting.com.