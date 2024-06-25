Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Announces State Fund Donation to Support Limb Loss and Preservation Registry

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today announces that the California State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund) will be donating $10,000 to support the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR™).

“This generous donation from State Fund is a testament to the growing recognition of the critical role LLPR plays in advancing care, enhancing quality of life and improving outcomes for individuals with limb loss and limb difference,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI, and acting interim executive director, LLPR. “With State Fund's support, we can continue our mission and augment the capabilities of healthcare providers.”

Dinesh Govindarao, MD, MPH, chief medical officer, and Alma Del Real, medical management director, both at State Fund, believe the LLPR holds significant promise for the workers’ compensation arena. They regard the LLPR as a vital tool for identifying centers of excellence that help patients return to the workforce, whether in their previous roles or new capacities, post-treatment.

“There is more work to be done,” states Govindarao. “We are committed to collaborating with LLPR to address crucial questions for California workers. This includes identifying barriers to prosthesis access, understanding comorbidity variations between vascular patients and those with limb loss and pinpointing patients or hospitals with the best outcomes.”

With this donation, State Fund and LLPR will focus on key areas to enhance patient care and outcomes:

Identifying barriers that prevent patients from obtaining prostheses.

Analyzing comorbidity differences between vascular patients and those with amputations or limb loss.

Recognizing patients or hospitals where amputations are more likely to lead to revisions.

Detecting patients or hospitals where procedures have a higher risk of resulting in infections.

State Fund was introduced to LLPR by Michael Choo, MD, CMO, Paradigm Corp., who formerly served on LLPR’s External Collaborative Panel during its National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) contract period. Dr. Choo now serves on the Quality Improvement & Leadership Council within TLI.

To support the LLPR in its mission to improve outcomes for individuals living limb loss and limb difference, please click here. Your contribution directly impacts the quality of care and functional outcomes for the LLPR community.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About State Fund

State Fund is California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Not for profit and funded solely by premiums and investment income, we’ve supported California’s entrepreneurial spirit and played a vital role in the state’s economy for more than 100 years. By innovating in areas such as workplace safety and injured worker care, we’re committed to providing reliable workers’ compensation coverage—plus a whole lot more—for the next 100 years as well. To learn more or get a quote, visit www.StateFundCA.com or contact your broker.