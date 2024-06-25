Long John Silver’s Partners with Leading Tech Innovators to Transform Customer Engagement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Long John Silver’s (LJS) has joined forces with four leading tech innovators – Attentive, Bikky, Plein Air, and Sparkfly – to transform its customer engagement strategy through implementing a 360° next-generation digital and in-store experience across more than 300 corporate stores and participating franchisees.

The tightly integrated ecosystem will leverage a suite of best-in-class platforms including Attentive’s CRM and SMS Messaging; Bikky’s Customer Data Platform; Plein Air’s Web and Mobile App; and Sparkfly’s Offer Management, Loyalty, Digital Wallet, and POS Middleware Platform to create more meaningful messages, offers, and digital experiences for LJS guests.

“At Long John Silver's, we're dedicated to delivering treasured moments for our customers,” said Jason Antony, Director of Digital Marketing for Long John Silver’s. “By incorporating this cutting-edge technology into one 360° engagement ecosystem, we're excited to seamlessly blend the online and in-store experience and cater to today’s modern, digital-first consumer.”

With decades of combined experience supporting growth and innovation in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, Long John Silver’s team of technology partners offers the flexibility, simple functionality, and deep integrations necessary to revolutionize how customers interact with the brand, driving engagement, loyalty, and sustainable growth.

“By harnessing the power of Attentive SMS and Email, we are excited to help Long John Silver’s create personalized interactions with their customers. Our collaboration aims to bridge the gap between in-person dining and digital interactions, providing a seamless experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Angelique Kamara, VP of Partnerships at Attentive.

“Long John Silver’s is an iconic brand that changed the QSR industry when they first opened their doors over 50 years ago,” said Abhinav Kapur, co-founder and CEO of Bikky. “We are proud to play a role in helping them once again reinvent the industry with a top-tier digital and marketing stack that covers ordering, messaging, analytics, and above all, incredible hospitality.”

By streamlining the ordering process and personalizing rewards, LJS’s new engagement ecosystem creates a seamless and tailored experience for each guest, fostering deeper connections and enhancing overall satisfaction to keep them coming back. This approach will not only drive customer loyalty but also unlock valuable insights to continuously refine and optimize the brand's offerings, ensuring long-term success and growth.

“From the beginning of our partnership, our objective was clear: to enhance the guest experience, drive traffic, and grow sales. When the goals and teams align, it’s a great environment to build a best-in-class solution,” said The Plein Air Group Co-CEO Jason Abelkop. “We’re incredibly excited about the possibilities ahead.”

“We are thrilled to bring LJS’s vision to life alongside the best and brightest in the industry,” said Catherine Tabor, founder and CEO at Sparkfly. “Together, we're paving the way for a new era of customer engagement that prioritizes convenience, personalization, and a seamless experience."

The initial phase of the digital transformation went live in April 2024.

About Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and has grown into a national quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the AI marketing platform for leading brands, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with their customers on a large scale. Leveraging AI-powered tools, a mobile-first approach, two-way conversations, and enterprise-grade technology, Attentive drives billions in online revenue for brands around the globe. Trusted by over 8,000 leading brands such as CB2, Urban Outfitters, GUESS, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, and Wyndham Resort, Attentive is the go-to solution for delivering powerful commerce experiences for consumers with the brands they love.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram.

About Bikky

Bikky is the first Customer Data Platform (CDP) built exclusively for large, multi-unit restaurant brands.

By integrating with point-of-sale systems, online ordering providers, payment processors, and loyalty programs, Bikky is the only CDP able to build comprehensive datasets about everything from the performance of menus to the frequency and lifetime value of guests. With the platform, everyone from the C-Suite to the marketing team is empowered to make better decisions about the business and measure if those decisions are contributing positively to the bottom line.

Bikky was founded on the belief that restaurants deserve the same access to data as the largest, most sophisticated businesses in the world, and is proud to serve thousands of restaurant locations across the U.S., including major brands like Bojangles, MOD Pizza, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Long John Silver’s.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised nearly $15 million in funding to date.

About Plein Air

Plein Air is a marketing, technology and data consultancy that helps restaurant brands unleash creativity, improve perceptions and create agility to power profitable growth. The Plein Air team is comprised of around 120 teammates spread across 22 states. The organization, founded as a remote organization in 2016, is comprised significantly of teammates who have worked on restaurant clients and restaurant brand-side teammates who've occupied seats from Coordinator to C-suite across the restaurant industry. Plein Air supports brands in all segments of the industry including Bojangles, Long John Silver’s, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Main Event and Jim 'N Nick's. For more information, please visit: www.itspleinair.com.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Denny’s, Bojangles, First Watch, and Del Taco unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real-time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile loyalty wallets, and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate, and grow with Sparkfly. Visit www.sparkfly.com to learn more.