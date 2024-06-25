Business and Technology Consulting Firm 11:59 Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Status Within the AWS Partner Network

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:59, a leader in delivering innovative cloud solutions, announced its achievement of the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status today. AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

A key requirement for achieving this status is technical competency, measured by the number of AWS technical-certified individuals within a company. 11:59 added 50 AWS certifications to its portfolio In less than a year.

“To illustrate our commitment to AWS Cloud services, we set a goal of becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Partner within a year and were able to achieve that in far less time,” stated Diane Maleyft, 11:59’s Senior Vice President of Growth. “This highlights our Cloud Services team’s commitment to growing their skills and understanding of the tremendous value AWS services bring to our clients, ensuring that they are well positioned for business success today and into the future.”

It's been proven that embracing cloud technologies makes businesses more nimble, flexible, and better able to serve their customers. Whether an organization is just starting their cloud journey, exploring ways to optimize their current environment, or evaluating initiatives that include the cloud as a strategic pillar, 11:59 delivers robust, scalable solutions designed to drive efficiency and growth.

“We believe accelerating our clients’ time to value is key to their continued success. Our goal, whether the engagement is cloud services, GenAI, or other technologies, is to deliver innovative solutions in less time and at lower cost than traditional consulting engagements,” said 11:59 CEO Thomas Beyer. “Our AWS Advanced Tier achievement underscores our commitment to the cloud, and AWS specifically, as a solution accelerator.”

About 11:59

11:59 is a consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses transform their operations by leveraging the cloud, AI, and other innovative technologies. By rapidly solving real-world problems and driving positive business outcomes, we accelerate custom solution development in significantly less time and at a lower cost than traditional consulting engagements.

For more information about 11:59’s AWS services, please visit: https://www.1159.ai/aws-partnership/