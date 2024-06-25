ROffice & Anasova Partner to Ignite Advisors’ Business Development

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROffice, a platform where financial advisors and talented service professionals converge to seek and provide fractional assistance, today announced its partnership with Anasova, a sales intelligence platform that connects advisors to their exact target market at prices they control. This new relationship presents advisors the opportunity to utilize vital marketing and business development support services to automate and expand their growth efforts.

The average financial advisor wants to grow at a pace of about 15 percent a year but in reality is increasing revenue by three percent. Marketing is an area that many advisors struggle with; a Broadridge study found that 85 percent of advisors have difficulty making time to do marketing effectively, 83 percent are challenged regarding finding capable staff to assist with marketing, and 80 percent have a hard time creating a marketing strategy. For advisors unable to market themselves, they’re relying solely on referrals to generate growth.

“Advisors who aren’t achieving the growth they want need to do something different otherwise they risk being the definition of insanity – doing the same thing and expecting different results,” said Andrew J. Evans, founder of ROffice. “We’re so excited about what the combination of ROffice and Anasova can provide for the industry so advisors no longer have to struggle with their marketing and other business development tasks.”

The ROffice and Anasova partnership offers advisors a variety of fractional services, including business development experts, ghostwriters, marketing operations experts, and other support professionals. Now, advisors can get the exact leads they want (and none they do not) at their set price in their budget and automate their entire funnel, from lead capture to outreach to nurture using the combined offerings of Anasova and ROffice. Advisors control their process. They can leverage the full funnel support of Anasova and ROffice, parts of the funnel, or nurture their newly purchased prospects themselves to achieve sustainable growth.

“We’ve seen so many advisors reach a place of relative success, such as $500,000 in production, and then they turn off their lead pipeline; that’s the worst time to do that,” explains Tom Anderson, Anasova’s chief executive officer. “The marketing process changes as advisors now need to expand their reach to new audiences and build their pipeline to increase their probability of continued growth and business value expansion.”

In Anasova’s business-to-consumer sales intelligence platform, advisors set the exact criteria and price of their target prospects and fund their account (set their budget) to start buying prospect profiles. With fractional marketing and sales support, Anasova and ROffice work together to create a fully automated sales funnel on behalf of the advisor, that includes access to a dashboard where an advisor can see their new prospect list, emails sent, open rates, click rates, and other key data to track engagement and identify the highest-intent leads. As each advisor has their unique story and sales pitch, the fractional support person will partner with the advisor to tailor their email and outreach campaigns to that advisor. One new Anasova user received 30 new leads in their pipeline in just one month with $15.7 million in assets to nurture and engage.

“Advisors have a bias and frustrations with marketing because it takes persistence and diligence to generate results and those efforts are often on top of client service,” Evans said. “Advisors usually don’t want to hire a full-time professional because that can be expensive and often marketing agency prices are steep. For a fraction of a marketing agency’s cost per month, advisors now have access to a ghostwriter to create their content, a marketing operations person to automate and manage their digital outreach to identify high-intent leads, a business development professional to boost the sales process, and fresh leads to grow their pipeline.”

For financial services professionals seeking new leads and fractional assistance, create your free account at https://leads.anasova.com/. Other fractional assistance can be purchased directly at http://roffice.team. If you are a financial services professional seeking to offer fractional assistance, go to http://roffice.team.

To learn more about the ROffice, Anasova partnership, contact ROffice’s Chief Marketing Officer Tara Sieg at tsieg@roffice.team. To learn more about Anasova and this partnership, please contact Anasova’s Head of Strategic Partnerships Britton Lombardi at britton.lombardi@anasova.com.

About ROffice

ROffice provides advisors and firms access to skilled professionals who help complete complicated or time-consuming projects in an efficient manner. With the right person to get their offices in shipshape and off to smooth sailing in no time, firms can spend more time on client service and other vital tasks. Grow your business and increase your flexibility with us.

About Anasova

Transform your business growth with Anasova, the advisor-built platform that targets your ideal prospects at prices you control. Get the exact leads you want (and none you do not) at your set price in your budget, combined with our seamless integrations, full automation, and expert support to maximize your ROI and achieve sustainable growth. The firm, with institutional backing from Vested Ventures, Sandalphon Capital and Orison Capital, is the modern lead generation tool for advisor and financial services business growth.