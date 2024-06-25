Rossby Financial Adopts Archive Intel’s AI-Driven Compliance Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archive Intel, a pioneering provider of AI-powered communications archiving and compliance solutions, announced today that Rossby Financial (Rossby), a tech-forward registered investment advisor (RIA) firm, is now utilizing its services as part of its industry-leading tech stack. Advisors affiliated with Rossby will have access to Archive Intel's cutting-edge compliance technology to streamline compliance and mitigate risks.

“Technology is advancing rapidly, and we continuously evaluate the latest platforms to keep our advisors at the forefront,” said Andrew J. Evans, Founder and CEO of Rossby. “We are committed to providing innovative technology that benefits both our advisors and their clients.”

Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, Archive Intel effortlessly captures client communications while reducing false positives across a comprehensive and growing list of platforms, including iMessage, WhatsApp, Outlook, Gmail, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Slack, Zoom, SMS, MyRepChat, Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, and other websites.

“With Archive Intel, advisors have the freedom to communicate in ways that best suit their services while ensuring compliance,” explained Larry Shumbres, CEO of Archive Intel. “This flexibility enhances the client-advisor relationship and supports their firms' overall compliance efforts.”

Archive Intel complies with regulations from the SEC, CFTC, FINRA, and state record-keeping rules, specifically SEC Rule 17a-4.

About Archive Intel

Archive Intel offers cutting-edge, AI-driven archiving and compliance solutions designed to redefine regulatory adherence. The platform efficiently manages emails, text messages, social media, websites, and more, ensuring firms meet their compliance obligations seamlessly. With advanced AI technology, Archive Intel streamlines data management and makes compliance an intuitive and straightforward process.

About Rossby Financial

Rossby Financial, LLC, is an open-architecture RIA dedicated to empowering advisors with top-tier compliance, data analytics, and technology tools. Built by advisors for advisors, Rossby offers transparent pricing and innovative solutions to support a wide range of advisor needs, driving success for both advisors and their clients.