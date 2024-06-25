CACI Awarded $2 Billion Task Order to Provide Modern Digital Solutions to NASA

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won an eight-year contract valued at up to $2 billion to provide digital solutions technology to standardize and centralize 11 of NASA’s IT services under the NASA Consolidated Applications and Platform Services (NCAPS) award. NCAPS expands CACI’s current relationship with NASA and will bring enterprise-wide automation across more than 200 systems from various NASA locations into a single program, thus enhancing efficiency while boosting productivity.

“I appreciate NASA’s confidence in our capabilities as a leader in digital transformation to modernize the way they do business,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will not only assist NASA in rationalizing duplicative efforts and advancing the end-user experience, but we will also leverage our Agile-at-scale experience to accelerate application deployment, improve usability, increase engagement, and automate business processes across the enterprise.”

CACI will provide development, application support, and sustainment across all business functions and devices, including advanced enterprise resource planning (ERP) modernization of SAP solutions to S4/Hana. The contract also includes the creation of an NCAPS Agile-at-scale delivery center, the deployment of a full Agile SAFe® model, and an implementation roadmap to increase productivity, quality, and time to market.

CACI’s proven Agile scaling models have been successfully deployed across multiple large federal agencies through the company’s user experience (UX) and human-centric design approach. CACI's proprietary UX playbooks and tools are crafted to develop custom applications aimed at enhancing digital systems, increasing accessibility across platforms, and delivering seamless interfaces that make day-to-day functions as user friendly as possible.

