North Central Texas Awards Comtech Public Safety Contract Valued at Approximately $30.0 Million

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 26, 2024-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (the “Company”), a global technology leader, today announced the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (“NCT9-1-1”) awarded the Company a contract to deliver Next Generation 9-1-1 (“NG9-1-1”) services that will further modernize NCT9-1-1’s infrastructure. The NCT9-1-1 contract includes a five-year base award, as well as three additional two-year option periods, with a not to exceed value of approximately $30.0 million.

Comtech has partnered with NCT9-1-1 for over 10 years and the Company currently provides a wide range of call routing and call handling technologies serving over two million people in Texas. NCT9-1-1 is responsible for 40-plus Emergency Communications Centers in 13 counties and five municipalities surrounding the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Through this new contract, Comtech’s comprehensive suite of public safety solutions will enable NCT9-1-1 to fully migrate to a new NG9-1-1 system. Comtech will also continue to enhance the region’s call routing capabilities by providing major NG9-1-1 sub-components, including Next Generation Core Services, Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network and Call Aggregation, among other services.

“As a longstanding partner, Comtech is working with NCT9-1-1 to bring forward new emergency response capabilities that ensure residents and visitors get the help they need when lives are on the line and seconds matter most,” said John Whitehead, General Manager of Comtech’s Safety and Security Technologies (“SST”) Division. “This contract further demonstrates the trust of our public safety partners in the United States, and we are honored to continue working with the NCT9-1-1 to deliver a purpose-built public safety architecture that meets the needs of communities and individuals in crisis.”

“Comtech is continuing to support the NCT9-1-1 by delivering critical NG9-1-1 capabilities that enhance emergency response services and protect our public,” said Christy Williams, Director of 9-1-1 at NCT9-1-1. “NCT9-1-1’s 10-plus year partnership with Comtech in the early adoption of NG9-1-1 services has taught us a lot. We are looking forward to continuous improvement with Comtech as we forge the future of emergency communications together.”

As one of the most trusted providers of public safety technologies, Comtech is continuing to expand its NG9-1-1 call routing and call handling solutions for governments and emergency response providers across the globe. The Company’s NG9-1-1 offerings are designed to adapt and continuously evolve over time to meet the needs of emerging use cases as well as future applications.

