Preferred Management Corporation Signs for Expanse EHR to Improve Community Care Across Seven Hospitals and Nine Clinics

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preferred Management Corporation (Shawnee, OK) has signed to deploy MEDITECH’s Expanse EHR through the company’s subscription-based MEDITECH as a Service platform (MaaS). The cloud-native solution will provide the hospital management organization with one standardized EHR across its seven hospitals and nine clinics throughout Texas.

Preferred Management partners with rural communities to deliver high-quality healthcare services, with a strong focus on strengthening rural hospitals and medical clinics. The organization’s selection of MEDITECH Expanse allows it to stay true to its 37-year mission of improving care for its patients.

With the challenges of increasing operating costs and dwindling reimbursement, Preferred Management CFO Josh Tucker sees the shift to Expanse as a strong investment in the communities they serve. “After a thorough evaluation process, we selected MEDITECH Expanse as the best partner, offering solutions and scalability for today and into the future. We felt that MEDITECH will provide greater efficiencies for our team and expanded resources for our patients.”

Speaking more about the benefits of implementing Expanse, Preferred Management Executive Vice President Jared Chanski noted, “we anticipate MEDITECH to be a long-term partner with their proven track record of success. Our move to the cloud will provide us with the high level of integration we have needed to enhance patient care within our hospitals and clinics.”

Preferred Management will deploy a unified set of standards, which will be implemented across facilities using a phased approach. They found MEDITECH’s MaaS model appealing because it offers a customized, hands-on implementation strategy for deploying advanced EHR capabilities.

“We are excited to move from multiple systems to one unified solution that allows us to standardize workflows across our facilities, while also providing the autonomy and flexibility to cater to each hospital’s and clinic’s unique needs,” explains Preferred Management EHR Clinical Informatics Nurse Laura Bass, who is overseeing the project.

The organization’s ability to now integrate patient records in Expanse across the hospital, clinic, and ED will also help facilitate patient-centered care. A major benefit of this integration is the deployment of a patient portal to improve patient engagement and quality of care across their communities. The portal will include the ability for patients to schedule their own appointments online, access their lab results, and complete the necessary paperwork prior to arrival.

“We are excited to welcome Preferred Management Corporation to our MaaS community,” says MEDITECH Vice President of Client Services for MaaS Carol Labadini. “We align with their mission of empowering rural community hospitals to provide innovative healthcare while maintaining their independence for the betterment of their communities.”

