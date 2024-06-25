Mexican Forensic Experts Implement Regula 4308 Comparator for Advanced Forgery Detection

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Department of Questioned Documents, a part of the Attorney’s General Office of the State of Tabasco, Mexico, has chosen Regula flagship video spectral comparator 4308 to take document analysis to a new high level.

The Department of Questioned Documents is the most authoritative institution in document forensic examination at the state level. It deals with investigations of document falsifications in three main aspects, namely document authenticity verification, analysis of inks, and analysis of handwriting. Previously, the department carried out document examinations using a device of another manufacturer. However, its white, ultraviolet, and infrared modules, as well as the camera, were restricted in capabilities for comprehensive document authenticity verification. The Department of Questioned Documents deals with sophisticated counterfeits of state-issued travel documents, securities, and banknotes, which nowadays are growing in number steadily. They searched for a new top-notch video spectral comparator that would become a flawless helping hand in revealing illegal changes in documents.

Regula’s distributor and partner in Mexico PADRON PRIMO showcased the flagship video spectral comparator the Regula 4308. All three areas of habitual forensic tasks (document authenticity verification, analysis of inks, and analysis of handwriting) can be covered with one solid Regula 4308. It provides a plethora of light sources of different wavelengths, more than 20 camera filters, magnification up to 320x, modules for spectral and hyperspectral analysis, 3D visualization, integrated algorithms for MRZ and RFID reading, graphic editing tools, and many other rewarding features.

The Department of Questioned Documents experts are totally satisfied with the new workflow provided by the Regula 4308. Simple hardware and software installation, as well as a user-friendly interface guaranteed a smooth shift from the old device to a new one. The possibility to create examination scripts (programmable steps of changing zoom and light sources, which further will be done automatically) significantly reduces the time of the routine tasks and examination of many documents of the same type in a sequence. According to the authority, now the habitual research tasks take half as much time. Besides, the captured photos and results of examination with the parameters of camera and light sources used during examination can be easily added into the report. It makes the Regula 4308 the perfect choice for State organizations that use law-based procedures of document examination.

“It meets our professional needs as it has all the necessary tools for meticulous forensic analysis of documents. It’s a perfect combination of user-friendly software and efficient hardware. The technologies implemented in the Regula 4308 allow us to carry out on average about 80 advanced examinations of documents, in comparison with 40 examinations carried out with the device we used before,” says Aime Isabel Hernandez Bartolo, technical leader at the Department of Questioned Documents.

“We appreciate the expertise of the department's forensic experts in recognizing the value of Regula’s advanced technologies. With their support, we have successfully integrated the video spectral comparator Regula 4308 into the document examination workflow. Supplying the leading institution in document forensic examination in Mexico with our precision-engineered forensic devices is a significant milestone for us,” says Arif Mamedov, CEO at Regula Forensics, Inc.

