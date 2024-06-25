MetLife Worldwide Benefits and GeoBlue® to Offer Joint Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife and GeoBlue, the international solution for the Blue Cross® Blue Shield® companies, announced today they will offer a full suite of expatriate benefit products in a best-in-class single solution, Globaline™. Globaline™ brings together health coverage and services from GeoBlue – including medical, dental, vision, prescription, wellness, international employee assistance program and political and natural disaster assistance – and life, accidental death & dismemberment and long term disability coverage from MetLife Worldwide Benefits, including value-added services, such as grief counseling, will preparation & digital estate planning and estate resolution.

Globaline™ is a comprehensive plan that’s been designed to be easy to implement and manage, with a single proposal for the entire suite of coverage and a single point of contact, from account servicing to implementation through to enrollment and renewal. Globaline™ is available to quote now for groups with effective dates or renewal dates starting on or after January 1, 2025.

“MetLife Worldwide Benefits is well known for its commitment to providing best-in-class products for our expatriate clients,” says Juliane Kowalski, senior vice president of Group Products for MetLife. “MetLife’s life, accidental death and dismemberment, and long term disability solutions for globally mobile employees are unmatched in the market. By collaborating with GeoBlue to offer expatriate medical coverage with access to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield networks in the United States and throughout the world, we will continue to provide exceptional solutions to meet the unique benefits needs of our customers,” she added.

“We’re pleased to join forces with MetLife to meet the market need for quality health and ancillary benefits packaged into a single solution that’s easy to administer,” said Diego Fernández, GeoBlue President and CEO. “Our company purpose is to simplify the international healthcare experience and we look forward to bringing our extensive global health capabilities and medical networks to MetLife’s customers and the new ones we will attract with Globaline.”

For more information about Globaline™, customers can visit goglobaline.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Worldwide Benefits

MetLife Worldwide Benefits personalized solutions for globally-mobile employees have been in existence for nearly 60 years. MetLife Worldwide Benefits products are underwritten by Delaware American Life Insurance Company, a MetLife affiliate domiciled at 600 North King Street, Wilmington, DE, 19801, and other affiliates. For more information, visit www.metlifeworldwide.com.

About GeoBlue

Owned and backed by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa, GeoBlue is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For 25 years, GeoBlue's purpose has been to simplify the international healthcare experience for the globally mobile. GeoBlue members have access to one of the largest care networks in the world, coupled with high-tech, high-touch services that enable them to fulfill their international aspirations. Whether it's executives doing business in Tokyo, students studying in Spain, or tourists traveling the world, the power of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand is always within reach. To learn more, visit about.geo-blue.com.