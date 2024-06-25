SecondSight and Optiv Unveil New Partnership to Redefine Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance Integration

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecondSight, a leader in digital risk management and cyber insurance solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Optiv, the premier global provider of cybersecurity services. This collaboration marks a shift from the traditional approach by seamlessly incorporating Optiv’s expert cybersecurity services into the SecondSight Vertical AI platform through a state-of-the-art recommendation system, tailored to enhance the experience for companies, brokers, and underwriters. This integration provides businesses with personalized advice on bolstering their cybersecurity defenses to secure optimal insurance coverage.

By leveraging Optiv's extensive cybersecurity expertise, SecondSight's recommendation engine delivers customized guidance aligned with each business's unique risk profile. This strategy streamlines the cybersecurity and insurance journey for companies, enabling proactive measures to safeguard against cyber threats. This direct and streamlined methodology signifies a major shift from the segmented and often reactive risk management strategies of the past, paving the way for a comprehensive path to manage and mitigate cyber risks efficiently.

Reuben Vandeventer, CEO of SecondSight, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the partnership. "Teaming up with Optiv dramatically enhances our capabilities by integrating their unmatched cybersecurity expertise directly into our user experience. This integration not only eases the process of strengthening cybersecurity for businesses but also facilitates timely, precise responses to their unique needs throughout their insurance journey. We believe this partnership will disrupt the conventional incident response narrative," Vandeventer said.

As the market maker, SecondSight is changing how insurance carriers predict and manage emerging risks within their portfolios. Through our Vertical AI system, we are transforming what would be considered comprehensive solutions in traditional contexts into components of our larger ecosystem. Insurers can now effectively address incidents and proactively pinpoint and mitigate potential threats with unprecedented efficiency. Our approach to the cyber threat landscape turns these components into a cohesive strategy, providing actionable insights and immediate access to remediation services.

Dara Gibson of Optiv commented on the strategic impact of the collaboration. "Our partnership with SecondSight marks a significant move for Optiv. By embedding our cybersecurity solutions within the insurance workflow through SecondSight’s platform, we're doing more than just enhancing security postures; we're strategically aligning our services with a critical growth domain. This collaboration underscores our commitment to evolving alongside the insurance industry’s demands, providing businesses with premier risk management and cybersecurity support. It represents a proactive step towards fostering a more secure operational framework for companies."

As companies globally face an upsurge in cyber threats, the synergy between SecondSight and Optiv delivers an all-encompassing solution that meets both cybersecurity and cyber insurance needs. This alliance marks a significant leap forward in equipping businesses with the necessary tools and support to excel in the digital age.

Looking forward, Vandeventer envisions the SecondSight and Optiv partnership as the beginning of a broader initiative to redefine digital risk management and cyber insurance solutions. "Optiv is just the initial step in our expanding suite of digital risk management solutions. This strategic expansion empowers companies, brokers, and carriers to confidently manage digital risk," Vandeventer stated. As SecondSight continues to innovate and extend its ecosystem, driven by our vision to forge a more efficient and sustainable digital risk market, the industry can anticipate further enhancements, broader partnerships, and a transformation that bridges the gap between insurance markets and end-customer risk management. This highlights a path of continuous evolution and dedication to industry progress, emphasizing opportunities for growth and adaptation in a landscape we're committed to improving.

About SecondSight SecondSight is dedicated to transforming the digital risk management landscape, providing solutions that simplify the complexities of cyber insurance and risk assessment. By establishing a network of over 70 brokerages across more than 20 markets, we are at the forefront of connecting cyber insurance markets with end-customer risk management needs. Our mission is to create a more efficient and sustainable digital risk market for businesses of all sizes.

For more detailed information on our Digital Risk Management Platform, visit SecondSight.ai

About Optiv Optiv is a global cybersecurity pioneer, providing comprehensive solutions that safeguard organizations' most valuable assets.