Two More Clients Renew Knightscope K5 Contracts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that two more clients have renewed contracts for their K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) service. A commercial real estate property in California renewed for the third year, and a healthcare provider in New York renewed for a second year.

Santa Clara Towers

Knightscope has been patrolling the rooftop of a Class-A, twin-tower office in the heart of Silicon Valley since early 2022. The property managers elected to add a K5 ASR to their their 24/7 safety program that, throughout its deployment, has proven to be invaluable at helping them elevate the well-being of their property and the people that use it.

“Rovie K-Nueve has improved our site safety significantly! We have seen dramatic changes since we deployed the robot: the property vandalism/car break ins have reduced by 90%. The Robot joining the security officers' crew, has helped the Property, the Security Officers and SCPD tremendously. The break ins reduced from 10 a day to once or twice a month.” - Tatiane Martins, Property Manager, Santa Clara Towers

This deployment lies just off the flight path of San José Mineta International Airport and is considered an added amenity among a restaurant/bar nestled in between the buildings, a helipad, EV charging stations and bike lockers. Modern commercial real estate is managed by technology, and today’s tenants want the latest and greatest safety devices, like those offered by Knightscope, included as part of their lease package.

A New York Healthcare Community

A senior living, healthcare and rehabilitation center in New York has been using their K5 ASR to patrol its beautiful lobby area to improve resident and employee safety, security, and the visitor experience. Knightscope is honored to be a part of their robust safety program charged with protecting the healthcare providers as well as the patients they serve, their families and visitors. Read more about Knightscope’s contribution to securing hospitals and healthcare facilities here.

Healthcare organizations across the US have partnered with Knightscope for many years to make advancements in various critical areas such as emergency communications, physical safety and improving patient satisfaction. The adoption of such technologies may even aid healthcare organizations to maintain or increase their HCAHPS scores, which is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

