RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture Acquires Russell + Mills Studios, Expanding Landscape Architecture and Design Capabilities in Colorado

RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture has acquired Russell + Mills Studios to broaden its resources and capabilities in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain region. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture has acquired Russell + Mills Studios to broaden its resources and capabilities in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain region. With offices in Fort Collins and Denver, Russell + Mills provides landscape architecture, urban design, and master planning services for a variety of public and private projects. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Russell + Mills is recognized for creating memorable and inspiring spaces while responding to site conditions in innovative and sustainable ways. Russell + Mills is experienced in urban spaces, public parks and botanical gardens, civic environments, community planning, resorts and entertainment, national parks, and campus planning.

“It has always been a core value for our team to create places that invite and inspire, working with our clients to understand their vision and achieve success together. It is clear that RVi shares the same values as us, and we are excited about this opportunity,” said Craig Russell, Principal of Russell + Mills. Paul Mills, Principal of Russell + Mills, shares, “It’s not often that you find such cohesion in vision and values in another firm. Their passion for design, passion for their work, and their culture aligns so well with ours, and we are excited for our future with RVi.”

Chris Crawford, President of RVi, said, “Russell + Mills brings expertise that will add to our shared vision of creating inspiring spaces while enhancing our capabilities in public work, urban planning, and design. We’re excited to work with the Russell + Mills team and expand our capabilities and geographic reach within the Rocky Mountain region.”

RVi continues to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings, and capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Earlier this quarter, RVi acquired Anderson Design, a firm focused on land planning, landscape architecture, and parks and open space design in Arizona and Texas.

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 1982, RVi has grown into a national design firm widely recognized for its creative contributions in land planning, landscape architecture, and the design of outdoor spaces. RVi is a part of the Atwell Family of Companies. For more information about RVi: www.rviplanning.com