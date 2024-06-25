Welldoc Announces Collaboration to Support Cardiometabolic Health by Integrating AI-Driven Digital Coaching with Instacart’s Innovative Technology Platform to Increase Access to Nutritious Groceries

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welldoc, a leading digital health company specializing in AI-driven cardiometabolic health, today announced a collaboration with Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, to transform healthcare delivery for health plans and members by bridging the gap between nutrition and health. Through enhanced access to quality care and nutritious food, Welldoc aims to improve health outcomes and reduce overall costs of care for individuals managing cardiometabolic conditions.

More than one in eight Americans do not have reliable access to nutritious food,1 and over 100 million people in the United States suffer from cardiometabolic conditions related to poor diet.2 Welldoc will bring its expertise in scaling and extending care through digital health and integrate with Instacart’s leading grocery technology infrastructure and same-day delivery capabilities to meet the needs of a growing population. Improved diets alone could create more than $100 billion in savings for patients, taxpayers, providers and insurers, including employer-funded health plans and government-funded plans like Medicare and Medicaid.3

“Access to nutritious food is paramount for individuals living with cardiometabolic conditions. Whether they are learning to tailor their diet around hypertension or taking a GLP-1 medication for weight management, personalized digital coaching and educational resources are required for sustainable behavior and diet changes,” said Keith Reynolds, Chief Operating Officer at Welldoc. “Through Welldoc’s collaboration with Instacart, individuals will gain seamless access to tools to acquire groceries that support their health goals. By empowering those living with cardiometabolic conditions to leverage food as medicine, Welldoc is further delivering a holistic, total health approach to care.”

Welldoc app users will be able to easily import grocery lists to Instacart and shop from a virtual storefront featuring nutritious foods that Welldoc recommends for specific conditions. Welldoc will also enable the use of Instacart Health Fresh Funds, an optional stipend program for category-specific grocery items to encourage healthy eating, that can be used in combination with other payment types, like SNAP EBT. Through Instacart, consumers have access to additional tools, including dietary tags, lists, recipes and customized meal plans.

“Using our technology, reach and vast selection of local grocers, Instacart is dedicated to ensuring everyone has access to the nutritious food they need to live a healthy life. By reaching more than 98% of U.S. households, including 93% in low-access areas known as food deserts, we connect families with trusted local retailers online, with the convenience of same-day delivery,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Instacart Health. “We are excited that Welldoc will leverage the Instacart platform to help make their medically tailored nutrition guidance more approachable and actionable for more people.”

Instacart Health leverages the power of Instacart’s platform, products and partnerships to expand access to nutritious food, inspire sustainable healthy habits and scale food as medicine programs across the country. Using Instacart Health’s suite of digital tools, health organizations can scale nutrition access and education programs that offer actionable, medically tailored nutrition advice to members, with the convenience of same-day grocery delivery. For members who also are enrolled in SNAP, Instacart today offers online SNAP acceptance from more than 170 retail banners and 14,000 stores in all 50 states and Washington D.C., meaning 96% of SNAP households can access delivery of fresh and nutritious foods from local grocers via Instacart.

To learn more, join Welldoc's upcoming webinar:

“Next-Gen Total Health: Advancing Food as Medicine with Digital Health”

Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 2:00-2:45 p.m. EDT

Featuring:

Catherine Brown, MS, RD, CDCES, VP, Clinical Services, Welldoc

Adam Wallace, Director, Instacart Health

Join us to explore a next-gen approach to total health that leverages technology to bridge the gap between nutrition and cardiometabolic care. Gain insight into how digital health can advance food as medicine by empowering members to select nutritious foods tailored to their individual conditions. Discover how Welldoc, a leader in scaling and extending care through digital health, will integrate with Instacart’s leading grocery technology infrastructure and same-day delivery capabilities with the aim of improving health outcomes and access to care.

Register Now: https://ter.li/lbd9fl

About Welldoc

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing cardiometabolic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with cardiometabolic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc’s comprehensive digital health platform provides AI-powered digital coaching across pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and weight and obesity management, with integrated mental wellbeing and sleep support. Welldoc’s flagship product, BlueStar®, is an FDA-cleared digital health solution that guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. These capabilities are now integrated into the Welldoc platform, providing comprehensive and flexible support across conditions. The company partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs.

Welldoc has achieved 11 510(k) clearances for diabetes functionality within its digital health platform, and an IP portfolio of 43 patents for its advanced AI and first-in-class tech. With over 75 clinical publications, Welldoc has also built an extensive library of clinical research, including many publications focused on the value of combining CGM with AI-powered digital health solutions. Welldoc is an industry thought leader and has been showcased in prestigious conferences and publications, including South by Southwest, the Wall Street Journal and the Economist. The company has been named the “Best Overall Digital Health Company” by MedTech Breakthrough for the past two years, and recently received the 2024 Innovation Award and was a finalist for the AI Excellence Award from Business Intelligence Group. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Sources

1 USDA. “Food Security: Key Statistics & Graphics.” April 22, 2022. https://www.ers.usda.gov/topics/food-nutrition-assistance/food-security-in-the-u-s/key-statistics-graphics/

2 The Washington Post. “Millions are suffering from diet-related diseases. What number will make us pay attention?” November 2021. https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/healthy-eating-obesity-diabetes-heart-diseases/2021/11/30/3b4e2cfc-51fe-11ec-9267-17ae3bde2f26_story.html

3 This estimated net savings is based on 10 years of medically tailored meals interventions being provided to eligible patients. JAMA Network. October 2022. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2797397?resultClick=3