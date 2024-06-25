GEODNET Foundation, the World’s Largest RTK Network, Announces New Customers in Automotive, Drones, IoT, Farming and Surveying

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEODNET Foundation, the web3 organization governing the world’s largest Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) network GEODNET, is excited to announce new distribution and OEM agreements with more than ten new enterprise customers including: AllyNav, Bad Elf, bynav, Sensori Robotics, and Unmanned Life.

Customer selection validates that GEODNET’s blockchain-based global RTK and GNSS correction network consisting of more than 7000 stations provides a unique value proposition combining affordability, precision, and reliability.

Customer Application Website AllyNav Precision Farming https://www.allynav.com/ Bad Elf Survey GNSS https://bad-elf.com/ bynav Automotive and IoT OEMs https://www.bynav.com/ Sensori Robotics IoT Robotic Lawnmowers https://www.sensorirobotics.com/ Unmanned Life Drone Orchestration https://unmanned.life/

“Today we announced a wide range of new customers whose business’s span Automotive Electronics, Drone Technology, IoT Robotics, as well as traditional Farming and Surveying Equipment. These newly announced customers as well as an additional five non-public contracts demonstrate the breadth and growth of applications for precise location using GEODNET,” said Mike Horton, Project Creator of GEODNET.

The GEODNET ecosystem is undergoing continuous growth with an average of 100 to 200 GNSS references stations added per week during the first half of 2024. The GEOD utility token is now available on several notable centralized and decentralized token exchanges including Gate.IO, MEXC, Mimo, Quickswap, and Uniswap, and the crosschain GEOD token is live on both the Polygon and IoTeX Ethereum-compatible blockchains.

GEODNET is the world’s largest Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) reference network for Real-Time Kinematics (RTK) based positioning. Standard GPS is usually off by two meters; however, devices connected to GEODNET’s global RTK network can achieve instant accuracy within 1-2 centimeters. Many IoT and autonomous applications, such as drones, smart mowers, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), have already shifted to RTK in lieu of standard GPS positioning.

GEODNET is a community-based Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Anybody can contribute to the network by installing and operating a reference station known as a satellite miner. Satellite miners deliver precise RTK correction data to devices equipped with GNSS receivers within a range of approximately 20-40 kilometers. GEODNET has over 7000 registered reference stations in 2500+ cities across 120+ countries today. Ultimately, GEODNET aims to provide the world’s most robust precision navigation system to a variety of industries, including self-driving cars, agriculture, consumer robots, and more.

GEODNET is the brainchild of Mike Horton, a successful entrepreneur with a long track-record in the navigation space. Mike previously founded Crossbow Technology in 1995 and served as CEO until it was sold to Moog Inc. in 2011. He is co-founder and CTO of ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the Silicon Photonic Optical Gyroscope.

About GEODNET

GEODNET is a highly reliable, Web3 RTK Network that uses DePIN principles. Using only a low data rate network connection, Real-Time Kinematics enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global network of RTK stations complement on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems with accurate real-time 3D localization.

For more information:

Geodnet White Paper

Website

Dune Dashboard

Twitter