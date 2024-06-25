Honda Selects BuyCo and FourKites to Digitize and Drive Efficiency in its End-to-End International Shipping Operations

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Honda’s divisions of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations has strategically selected BuyCo and leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites to streamline their container shipping operations. With a focus on boosting efficiency and enhancing visibility, Honda's collaboration with these industry-leading technology providers marks a significant step toward advancing their supply chain.

Leveraging BuyCo's extensive ocean carrier network, Honda can now easily access shipping schedules from its carriers and select the optimal option based on criteria, such as CO2 emissions, cost, ETA and allocations. Booking is then sent directly from the platform, enabling Honda to save working time for bookings. Moreover, BuyCo empowers Honda with strong key performance indicators to improve processes, optimize inventory and reduce costs. By closely monitoring CO2 emissions, Honda is able to reduce its carbon footprint, while detention and demurrage tracking and alerts allow them to minimize costs.

In tandem, FourKites plays an instrumental role in providing Honda with an unparalleled visibility and container tracking solution. With direct access to major ocean carriers, real-time AIS data, terminal insights, and dray carriers’ integration, Honda gains reliable visibility over both land and ocean transportation, allowing the company to closely monitor its containers, and proactively avoid or react faster to exceptions.

“The importance of international shipment visibility continues to increase across our customer base, especially with ongoing disruptions such as port strikes, global conflict and climate-related changes,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “Our partnership with BuyCo helps customers improve the management of ocean shipping and react quickly to drive agility and adapt to such disruptions. We are honored to have been selected by Honda to achieve its digitization objectives.”

Moreover, FourKites is working closely with its exclusive partner in Japan, Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., LTD. (“MKI”), to deliver hyper-localized solutions for the Japanese market that meet the high expectations and unique needs of Honda and others in the region.

Carl Lauron, CEO at BuyCo, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with FourKites and extend our unwavering support to Honda, delivering an efficient supply chain solution, all while supporting their carbon reduction goals."

By embracing cutting-edge technologies and solutions, Honda reinforces its position as a global leader in the motorcycle and power products industry, ensuring exceptional efficiency and service.

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility end to end, from transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, FourKites combines real-time data and machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 brands trust FourKites to create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit www.fourkites.com.

About BuyCo

BuyCo develops a digital Container Shipping TMS. Designed for exporters and importers managing large volumes of containers, the SaaS platform connects ocean carriers, freight forwarders and all other shipment participants in a single place. By connecting stakeholders, automating day-to-day shipping tasks, and increasing visibility, BuyCo transforms container shipping to be more efficient, transparent and profitable.

About Honda

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Honda Motor Company is a multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. As one of the world’s leading manufacturers, Honda brought in $129.5 billion in revenue last year. Supporting and empowering people is the motivator behind everything that Honda does.