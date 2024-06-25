MyForest Foods Plants Roots on the West Coast with Good Eggs Retail Partnership

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyForest Foods Co. today announced that MyBacon strips, the company’s award-winning product, will be available to consumers on the West Coast for the first time ever through a strategic retail partnership with Good Eggs, an online grocery that connects the quality of the farmer’s market with the convenience of home delivery. This partnership marks the latest milestone for MyForest Foods as the company continues on a mission to deliver its unmatched MyBacon product to consumers nationwide.

Driven by consumer demand, MyForest Foods’ coastal expansion marks the company’s first retail availability outside of the East Coast, and the first foray into the online marketplace space. Beginning today in the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets, customers can order MyBacon from Good Eggs, no subscription required.

“Since the company’s inception, we’ve taken sourcing our retailers very seriously – and finding our first West Coast and online marketplace partner was no exception,” said ​​Deb Battista, Chief Customer Officer of MyForest Foods. “While we’ve historically focused on forming relationships with independent natural foods retailers, we’ve been amazed with Good Eggs’ commitment to maintaining the highest sustainability and sourcing standards in the industry. The synergy between our two teams is so aligned – we’re thrilled to grow our brand alongside theirs.”

Good Eggs joins a growing list of MyBacon retailers, including Whole Foods and MOM’s Organic Market, among others. After a stellar showing at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim earlier this year, and the 2024 NEXTY Award win for Best Vegan Product, this bicoastal expansion comes at the perfect time when consumers across the country are eager to try MyBacon. Now available in 550+ retailers, MyForest Foods is focused on greater West Coast availability, along with continued East Coast expansion before the end of 2024.

“At Expo West, we were overwhelmed by the love and excitement for our product from our West Coast fans,” says Sarah-Marie Cole, Chief Marketing Officer of MyForest Foods. “But frankly, since day one, we’ve been fielding requests from consumers around the country pleading to bring our delicious product to their nearest retailer. We are so humbled that today is the day we can do that for those in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and we can’t wait to continue expanding our availability to those who have been rooting for us since the beginning.”

“We take great pride in sourcing products for our customers who take sustainability, freshness, and taste seriously, and are confident that MyForest Foods’ MyBacon product is a perfect fit for them,” said Trei Campbell, Head of Food of Good Eggs. “Not only does MyBacon taste absolutely delicious, but being a whole-cut plant-based product, it also aligns with our focus on animal welfare and simplicity.”

“This expanded geographic availability serves as an important stepping stone toward our mission of feeding the future,” says Greg Shewchuk, CEO of MyForest Foods. “We are so excited that MyBacon is officially available on the West Coast, and are eager to continue expanding our roots throughout the United States.”

MyBacon is a plant-based and Kosher-certified meatless bacon made from just five ingredients: organic oyster mushroom mycelium (the nutrient-rich root structure), salt, organic sugar, organic coconut oil, and natural flavors. With a taste, smell, and texture similar to traditional bacon, MyBacon’s light-touch farming and production process uses less land and water and produces less carbon than conventional pork production.

To stay connected and keep up-to-date with MyForest Foods, visit myforestfoods.com and follow on Instagram and LinkedIn. MyBacon can be found in the refrigerated, plant-based section of participating retailers, and via delivery through Good Eggs in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About MyForest Foods

MyForest Foods is an American food technology company spun out of Ecovative in 2020. MyForest Foods’ proprietary platform uses a natural super-ingredient called mycelium to grow nutrient-rich fibers that replicate the textures and mouthfeel of meat. MyForest Foods is a consumer packaged goods food brand currently selling MyBacon® products in 350+ New York and Northeastern retailers, with more widespread availability expected later in 2024. To learn more, visit myforestfoods.com.

About Good Eggs

Good Eggs is an online grocer rooted in a commitment to supporting local farmers, changemaking entrepreneurs, and sustainable food systems. Through uncompromisingly high standards and close relationships to our producer network, Good Eggs sources only the highest quality food, drinks, and products for the home and personal care. Their commitment extends to their customers, too, with a home service that makes life more convenient, healthy, and delicious.