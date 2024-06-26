Monroe Capital Supports Protos Security’s Acquisition of Summit Off Duty Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Summit Off Duty Services (“Summit”) by Security Services Holdings LLC ("Protos Security"), an existing portfolio company of Southfield Capital.

Protos Security is a tech-enabled vendor managed security services provider in North America. Headquartered in Irving, TX, Summit is an off-duty police officer security provider. The company manages onsite security for clients nationwide, providing security and law enforcement industry expertise through a vast nationwide network of police officers. Summit's suite of services and features provides access to more than 60,000 police officers, representing more than 1,400 law enforcement agencies. This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of the organization and enhances the off-duty law enforcement service offering while also positioning Protos Security as the fourth largest security services provider nationally.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.’s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.