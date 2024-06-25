Bitdefender Expands Arrow Electronics Collaboration with Powerful Subscription-Based Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Arrow Electronics to deliver a broader range of powerful threat prevention, detection and response solutions to managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers.

Through the extended cooperation Arrow will shift to a subscription-based model with Bitdefender, offering Bitdefender’s full MSP product portfolio on a pay-as-you-go basis to customers in U.K., France, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Businesses must leverage every possible advantage to keep pace with the latest malware and techniques cybercriminals use to exploit systems and breach environments,” said Richard Tallman, senior director, worldwide MSP and cloud at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Our expanded collaboration with Arrow gives their customers an optimal path for stopping cyberattacks through powerful threat prevention, detection and response in a turnkey package and service flexibility they prefer.”

Arrow has incorporated Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Solutions, a dedicated security suite designed specifically for MSPs, into ArrowSphere Cloud, the company’s cloud delivery and management platform which provides on-demand security solutions, including advanced endpoint protection, Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and 24x7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Once a business submits an order in ArrowSphere Cloud, solutions are provisioned and running in minutes.

Bitdefender security solutions deliver a multi-layered approach to security via system hardening to help stop threats at the door, all the way through threat detection and response, including human-led threat hunting. The company’s products and services are driven by its extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting threat data worldwide and fed to its array of interconnected Security Operation Centers (SOCs) staffed with highly skilled security analysts, threat hunters and investigators who detect, verify, contain and eliminate threats as they occur.

Bitdefender user and Arrow channel partner Mike Dumange, infrastructure and systems consultant at TDI Services stated, “To help our clients truly achieve digital transformation, they have to trust that their service provider is fully protecting their systems against escalating threats. Working with the professional team at Arrow and integrating Bitdefender’s comprehensive, flexible security solutions into our MDR Managed SOC offering allows us to optimize our clients’ engagements.”

For more information about cybersecurity solutions offered through Arrow and Bitdefender visit https://www.bitdefender.com/business/products/mdr-for-msp.html.

