Lavoix Strengthens its pan-European Expansion by Joining Forces with Italian Firm Giambrocono

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lavoix, major European player in the Intellectual Property (IP) industry, announces the acquisition of Italian IP firm Giambrocono.

After opening offices in Munich in 2008 and Milan in 2016, Lavoix thus strengthens its pan-European expansion. As of 20 June 2024, Giambrocono will become a subsidiary of Lavoix Hub, alongside Cabinet Lavoix. Giambrocono will maintain its name and governance structure.

Lavoix is located in the most industrialised European countries: France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Switzerland. The firm has an office in every city where the Unified Patent Court is present.

In addition to our organic growth in Italy through the opening 8 years ago of the Milan office, this external growth transaction via the acquisition of an Italian firm benefiting from an established history and a strong reputation enables us to achieve critical mass, ensuring the quality of matter handling for our clients.

Giambrocono celebrated 100 years of business in 2021. Managed by Fabio Giambrocono, the firm relies on an 18-consultant team with a recognised expertise in trademarks & designs and patents, as well as in litigation in relation with copyright and intellectual property in general. The firm counts a staff of around fifty at four locations: one main office in Milan and three secondary offices in Bergamo, Reggio Emilia and Macerata.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with Fabio Giambrocono and his teams. Their reputation in the Italian and European IP market is firmly established, and the proximity of our structures in terms of organisation and values has greatly facilitated this transalpine marriage. At a time when the UPC is announcing the opening of its central division in Milan, we are offering our clients a truly pan-European strike force," comments Philippe Blot, Chairman of Lavoix.

"Joining a major group like Lavoix means joining an important player in IP in France and internationally," adds Fabio Giambrocono, managing partner of Giambrocono. "Thanks to this transaction, our clients will continue to benefit from our in-house management style and client care, while enjoying a wide range of innovative services and tools. The dynamism, reliability and sustainability of our firm are thus assured"