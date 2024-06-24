ILiAD Biotechnologies Announces Planned Collaboration with Emmes Group, a New Mountain Capital Portfolio Company, to Conduct Upcoming Phase III Clinical Trials of BPZE1, the Leading Next-Generation Pertussis Vaccine

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC, a late-stage biotech development company dedicated to the prevention of disease caused by Bordetella pertussis, today announced the selection of Emmes Group, a global contract research and technology organization, to conduct upcoming Phase III studies of its lead pertussis vaccine candidate, BPZE1. ILiAD and Emmes Group are currently working to finalize the definitive agreement.

ILiAD selected Emmes Group for their expertise in vaccine development, agility in managing complex clinical trials, strong local market presence, and their integrated technology capabilities. Emmes Groups’ VaxTrials unit has previously demonstrated proficiency and clinical trial excellence through their successful support of ILiAD’s Phase II IB-201P BPZE1 study.

Dr. Keith Rubin, CEO of ILiAD Biotechnologies, commented, “Selecting Emmes Group for our Phase III BPZE1 trials has been a carefully considered strategic decision to ensure the highest standards of clinical research. VaxTrials’ specialization in vaccines and Veridix AI’s advanced technological capabilities will be instrumental in executing our BPZE1 vaccine clinical development plan.”

"We are honored and pleased that ILiAD has selected Emmes Group as its partner to continue the clinical development of BPZE1. We look forward to working closely with ILiAD’s clinical development team on this promising new vaccine, which could significantly reduce the transmissibility and incidence of B. pertussis, particularly in vulnerable populations,” said Sastry Chilukuri, Chief Executive Officer of Emmes Group.

About Pertussis

Pertussis (whooping cough) is a life-threatening disease caused by the highly contagious respiratory bacterium Bordetella pertussis. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year pertussis affects approximately 16 million people globally, accounting for nearly 200,000 deaths. Although estimated global vaccination coverage is 84%, current vaccines have failed to control pertussis epidemics.

About BPZE1

BPZE1 is the leading next-generation pertussis vaccine designed to induce comprehensive and durable protection against B. pertussis infection (colonization) and disease (whooping cough). BPZE1 is being developed to block B. pertussis from colonizing the nasal passages of adults and children, to protect adults and children from whooping cough, and to potentially prevent transmission, including transmission to infants. While ILiAD is currently focused on developing a vaccine to directly protect adults and children and to indirectly protect vulnerable infants, future development aims to immunize neonates directly. BPZE1 was developed at the Institut Pasteur de Lille (France) in the lab of Camille Locht PhD and Nathalie Mielcarek PhD.

About ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC

ILiAD Biotechnologies (http://www.iliadbio.com) is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the prevention and treatment of human disease caused by Bordetella pertussis. The company is developing and acquiring key technologies, working with leading scientists to overcome the limitations of current vaccines, investigating the impact of B. pertussis in a range of human disease, and is focused on validating its proprietary vaccines in human clinical trials.

About Emmes Group

Emmes Group is a privately held contract research organization (CRO), wholly owned by New Mountain Capital (https://www.newmountaincapital.com). The company is transforming the future of clinical research, bringing the promise of new medical discovery closer within reach for patients. Emmes Group was founded as Emmes more than 47 years ago, becoming one of the primary clinical research providers to the US government before expanding into public-private partnerships and commercial biopharma. Emmes Group has built industry leading capabilities in cell and gene therapy, vaccines and infectious diseases, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and neuroscience. Today, the company is transforming the future of clinical research, by creating the industry’s first native digital and AI based CRO optimized to deliver programs faster, better, and more efficiently. Where human intelligence meets artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit ILiAD Biotechnologies and Emmes Group.