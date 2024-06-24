Oshkosh Defense Receives $27.3 Million Order for Medium Equipment Trailers

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) business, announced today that the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) placed a $27.3 million order for 57 Medium Equipment Trailers (MET). Oshkosh will execute the order with partner Broshuis B.V.

The MET six-axle drop deck trailer is part of the Oshkosh family of trailers and is interoperable with the Oshkosh Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS) M1300 tractor.

Combined with the EHETS M1300 tractor, the MET can transport combat vehicles weighing up to 60 tons and meet European Highway Road Network Accessibility (RNA) requirements for payloads up to 45 tons. The 70-foot-long trailer is capable of navigating under four-meter overpasses and the hydraulically adjustable suspension allows it to be lowered or raised for obstacle clearance and fording water crossings.

The primary mission of the MET is to load, secure, and transport Bradley Fighting Vehicles (BFV), Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV), Paladin, and Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles (FAASV).

“We are honored to provide the U.S. Army with advanced trailer systems designed to deliver mission-critical equipment and cargo across any terrain worldwide,” stated Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer for Oshkosh Defense. “The MET stands as a testament to Oshkosh Defense’s unwavering commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver solutions that effectively address the complex logistical challenges faced by the U.S. Army and its international allies.”

Oshkosh was awarded the five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) MET production contract in November 2023.

The MET trailers operate with many fielded tractors, including with the Oshkosh (EHETS) tractor.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Broshuis B.V.

Broshuis B.V. is a 100% family owned, Dutch company and one of the largest specialty trailer manufacturers in Europe. Founded in 1885, Broshuis B.V. is known in the market because of its focus on innovation, quality and safety. They introduced the market changing multi extendible trailers (up to 227 feet), independent and power steered HD suspensions and the refined PL2 pendular axle system which is fitted to the HET trailer. Broshuis B.V. experience and project management, led to numerous contracts for supplying specialty trailers to various militaries in the last decades.

Broshuis BV also provides unique solutions for special transport, since having the right equipment is a critical driver for success. Broshuis BV supplies high quality low loaders, semi-low loaders, flat semi-trailers and container trailers to provide long lasting transport solutions, for various purposes. They provide transport equipment used in agriculture, construction, infrastructure, wind energy and container transport with all its products produced on 1 site of 100.000m2.

Broshuis BV is driven by innovation. They implement innovative solutions by combining experience from the market with their experience and technical know-how which enables Broshuis BV to give the optimum solution to all of its broad customer base from individual operators needs all the way to large multinational customers knowing that they have the ideal product to meet their unique transport solution.

For more information, please visit www.broshuis.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.