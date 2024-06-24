Senior Whole Health Invests $300,000 in Hebrew SeniorLife Care Model to Expand On-Site Health and Wellness Support for Older Adults at Affordable Housing Sites in Massachusetts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senior Whole Health by Molina Healthcare (“Senior Whole Health”), in collaboration with The MolinaCares Accord, announced a partnership with Hebrew SeniorLife to expand place-based supports (“PBS”) for older adults at affordable housing sites in Massachusetts, with the potential reach of over 1,000 residents. PBS is a strategy that offers non-clinical support services within housing sites to improve access to services impacting the well-being of older residents.

Senior Whole Health is investing approximately $300,000 to expand the reach of Hebrew SeniorLife’s evidence-based Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) program. This model embeds a resident services coordinator and wellness nurse into senior affordable housing buildings to proactively identify and impact the needs of residents, assist with care coordination and communication to external partners such as providers and health systems, and measure progress and outcomes. A study evaluating seniors living in sites with the R3 model found it led to overall improved resident well-being and decreases in costs, including fewer emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and readmissions.

“We are proud to partner with Hebrew SeniorLife to bring this innovative approach to care to even more Massachusetts seniors,” said Bill Graham, plan president for Senior Whole Health. “At Senior Whole Health, we are committed to identifying and implementing wraparound care for our members so they can live independently. In partnership with Hebrew SeniorLife, we will meet seniors where they are to improve their health and lives.”

The partnership is supported by two grants totaling $300,000 from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS):

Through a $150,000 grant from EOHHS, Senior Whole Health, and Hebrew SeniorLife are bringing the R3 wellness model to members that reside in the Hamilton Wade Douglas House (HWDH) in Brockton, implementing an on-site wellness coordinator and funding for ongoing community programming and educational opportunities.

A $150,000 grant from EOHHS is supporting a partnership between Senior Whole Health, Hebrew SeniorLife, Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), and the Boston Housing Authority to bring PBS to MLK Towers in Roxbury. Partners will train staff and resident services teams on common challenges facing older adults, deploy registered nurse care managers to building residents, and conduct one-on-one resident assessments and risk evaluations.

Both EOHHS grants build on a $500,000 investment by Senior Whole Health, which was used to fund place-based services in four housing facilities in the Greater Boston area. The grant is funding various health and wellness efforts, including food distributions, on-site crisis intervention support, and activities to prevent social isolation. Recognizing the value of the R3 program, Senior Whole Health is also contracting with Hebrew SeniorLife to support its members currently participating in this program at existing R3 locations.

“Hebrew SeniorLife seeks to provide older adults with personalized care and services through our pioneering Right Care, Right Place, Right Time program that is designed to preserve their independence and quality of life,” said Kim Brooks, Hebrew SeniorLife executive vice president of senior living. “By partnering with Senior Whole Health to expand the R3 model, we can better equip people with the resources they need related to health, wellness, and prevention to live their best lives possible. We look forward to building this partnership in order to continue finding opportunities to grow and sustain the place-based services model for the benefit of older adults everywhere.”

