Driven Brands Joins AutoBody Alliance’s Powerful Direct Repair Network Providing Additional Brand Recognition

Driven Brands and AutoBody Alliance (ABA) join forces to expand the AutoBody Alliance's extensive service network of autobody repair facilities throughout the U.S. Driven Brands is a leader in providing quality autobody care, aligning with the values of AutoBody Alliance as industry leaders. AutoBody Alliance certifies only the best in quality shops in the country and Driven Brands is now part of that valuable network.

“We are excited to work closely with the team at Driven Brands because of their influence in the marketplace the past 50 years, as well as their extensive experience in working with both Insurance Carriers and Fleet Companies,” said Steve Bruce, President, AutoBody Alliance.

AutoBody Alliance (ABA) supports a managed, turn-key Direct Repair Network of automotive body repair facilities. The ABA network connects insurance and fleet companies throughout the United States with premier autobody repair service providers.

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 5,000 locations across 13 countries, and services approximately 70 million vehicles annually.

