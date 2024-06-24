Herbalife and Herbalife Family Foundation Commit $1 Million to World Food Program USA Benefitting Women-led Agribusiness in Colombia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, along with the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF), announced the renewal of their partnership with World Food Program USA (WFP USA), the US-based non-profit supporting the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian organization fighting hunger around the world.

Committed to supporting emergency food assistance and addressing food insecurity worldwide, this three-year, $1 million partnership expansion will support women-led economic empowerment projects in Colombia, which aims to strengthen sustainable communities through economic independence, food security and equity.

“For 43 years, improving the health and wellbeing of our communities has inspired everything we do at Herbalife,” said Michael Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife. “Partnering with the World Food Program USA and supporting the women-led agribusiness initiative in Colombia is an important step to reducing hunger in the country, while protecting and enhancing our environment’s natural resources.”

Empowering women leaders and smallholder farmers, who contribute to 35 percent of the world's food production, is vital for sustainable food systems and global food security. Despite performing 70 percent of agricultural labor, women face limited access and control over land and resources. WFP estimates that closing this gap could potentially help feed 45 million people.

In Colombia, WFP is committed to enhancing the income generation and farm production capacity of rural, women small-scale farmers, while also empowering them to actively engage in local decision-making. Focusing on vulnerable rural areas, WFP provides support through education, skills and livelihood training and financial literacy. As part of this initiative, WFP has provided assistance and training to 6,000 individuals and helped cultivate 10 new hectares of land.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Herbalife, helping to make even more of an impact in the lives of small-scale farmers in the years ahead. We can’t do our work without the committed support of partners like Herbalife,” said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA.

The partnership between Herbalife and HFF and World Food Program USA began in 2018, supporting emergency relief programs, providing the equivalent of approximately 2.1 million meals and supported relief efforts globally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and following natural disasters in Guatemala and the Philippines. In 2020, WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, promote peace in conflict-affected areas, and prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

“Changing peoples’ lives is the core tenet of Herbalife’s values, as well as the impact we hope to drive through our work with the Herbalife Family Foundation,” said Mary Holloway, Herbalife Family Foundation Board Member and Herbalife Chairman’s Club Member. “Supporting programs that open doors for unforeseen opportunities can profoundly alter lives in ways beyond our imagination.”

For more information about Herbalife’s global partnership and social responsibility strategy, visit https://ir.herbalife.com/esg.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

About the Herbalife Family Foundation

Herbalife Family Foundation ("HFF") is devoted to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on making nutrition more accessible, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic opportunities, HFF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring that we are nourishing people and the planet, because both together, lead to a healthier world. For more information about HFF and how you can support the Foundation's important work, visit herbalifefamilyfoundation.org

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more, please visit www.wfpusa.org.