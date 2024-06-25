Denodo Launches Denodo Platform Availability in AWS Marketplace in China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced that it is deepening its partnership with AWS through the availability of advanced generative AI & pay-as-you-go pricing through the AWS Marketplace in China. With these latest enhancements of the Denodo Platform’s capabilities on AWS, organizations in China can more quickly and easily deploy logical data management and scale as their needs change.

In 2019, Denodo expanded its focus on doing business in Greater China, both directly and through partners. These expanded pricing options on the AWS Marketplace are the latest in a series of advances in the region to meet a growing demand and strengthen the partnership between Denodo and AWS in China.

In addition to pay-as-you-go/hourly usage, customers will have the ability to also choose an annual private offer, and different subscription levels to the Denodo Platform on the AWS Marketplace in China allowing them to scale from simple departmental use cases to advanced capabilities for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) applications.

“Expanding on our AWS partnership globally, we are thrilled to announce the new milestone of availability of Denodo Platform on AWS Marketplace in China offering our latest features including generative AI and flexible Pay-as-you-go pricing. With this expansion Denodo is available in virtually all AWS global regions,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president at Denodo. “Enterprises in China will appreciate the ability to scale as needed to support a wide variety of large and small use cases. The Denodo Platform’s availability on the AWS Marketplace, now with more versatile pricing, will help companies to gain agility and speed combining on-premise and cloud data sources. We look forward to working with diverse companies in many industries.”

Customers are already beginning to leverage the Denodo Platform on the AWS Marketplace in China assisted by Denodo’s customer success and partner networks. Additionally, Denodo is an accredited AWS ISV-Accelerate partner with a Data & Analytics competency. This designation acknowledges Denodo’s commitment to delivering reliable, full-featured solutions via the AWS marketplace.

