Assura and Stellar Cyber Announce Partnership and Benefits to Assura’s Security Operations Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the world’s most open AI-driven security operations platform powered by Open XDR technology, announced its partnership with Assura, Inc., a cybersecurity firm that provides risk management and compliance services as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity, managed and project-based services. Founded 17 years ago, Assura recognized the importance of cybersecurity and the need to deliver cutting edge solutions. Now, its partnership with Stellar Cyber represents its first adoption of a natively AI-driven solution for its Managed SIEM and XDR services.

With Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Open XDR platform far outperforming competing platforms, Assura is able to expand its service offerings to customers without the burden of additional cost, and Stellar Cyber gains a partner with deep experience in defensive operations.

As a cybersecurity service firm that guarantees compliance, Assura values efficiency in its partnerships without compromising effectiveness in threat detection. After launching its Security Operations Center in 2017, it began with a managed SIEM product and service offering. However, after talking with a representative of Stellar Cyber, Assura quickly realized the value of transitioning to a platform that allowed them to reduce time to detection, improve remediation guidance, and gain significant operational and delivery efficiencies.

“In a bake off between multiple competing platforms, Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Open XDR platform could detect breaches way quicker than the competing platforms,” said Assura CTO and Co-Founder Joshua Cole. “Yes, we would have found those breaches eventually, but the time to detect was orders of magnitude lower with Stellar Cyber.”

And that time gap makes all the difference. The information Assura gets from the platform allows them to receive complete guidance on actions and remediations, resulting in more insight to analysts so they can better advise their clients.

Assura is looking forward to exploring the options now available to them with the help of Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Open XDR platform. They can better evaluate the services they provide and the method of delivery, and with their new capacity, they can reevaluate previous options that simply would not have been viable previously.

About Assura

Assura is a pioneer in the managed security services (MSS) space, established in 2007 to safeguard critical data and infrastructure for organizations across the U.S. and Canada. The company offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including CISO-as-a-Service, SOC-as-a-Service, Penetration Testing, and Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service. Assura's team of experts possesses deep knowledge of major cybersecurity frameworks and delivers its services with a commitment to compliance and security. Assura’s AuditArmor® Audit Defense Guarantee further emphasizes its dedication to defending client satisfaction by helping them secure their environments while complying with applicable cybersecurity frameworks and regulations. For more information, visit https://assurainc.com

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Security Operations Platform, powered by Open XDR, delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, enterprises, MSSPs and MSPs reduce risk with early and precise threat identification and remediation while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.