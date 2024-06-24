Atropos Evidence™ Network Grows to Over 300 Million Patients - Becoming Industry’s Largest Federated Healthcare Data Network - and Announces Additional Customer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health today announced the expansion of the Atropos Evidence Network to include two new partners, adding to the growing number of datasets and use cases for the Atropos Evidence Network including oncology and international. The company additionally announced a new customer - Translational Drug Development (TD2) - which will gain immediate access to clinical insights generated from Atropos Health’s new data contributors.

The Atropos Evidence Network expansion signifies the company’s commitment to life science and healthcare organizations who are seeking evidence for decision-making in medicine. With access to more real-world data (RWD), partners can access the right data for each question backed by the Atropos Real World Fitness Score™, which evaluates the appropriateness and quality of data for each question. These additional datasets also increase the opportunity for partners to find more “fit-for-purpose” data.

“We are excited to welcome these new partners to the Atropos Evidence Network,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-Founder of Atropos Health. “As the largest federated healthcare data network, our commitment to members is to reduce data security and identity management risks, bring them great tools to add automation, efficiency, and transparency to their own processes, and allow them to create value for the significant investments they have made in data quality and data enrichment. All of this is with the end user in mind; end users who will drive the scale of evidence generation needed to enable personalized evidence for everyone.”

With the addition of Forian, Syndesis Health and the recently announced Norstella partnership the Atropos Evidence Network continues to expand with more of the high-quality datasets needed to generate actionable insights - and with Real World Data Score™ (RWDS) & Real World Fitness Score™ (RWFS) users can select the dataset that is the most suitable to answer each question. Data contributors also receive transparent, analytically driven feedback on usage and their own data quality and strengths. The Atropos Evidence Network creates a market for data holders to expand the reach of these de-identified assets to a broader audience. Atropos Health is the connection between real-world evidence (RWE) and actionable clinical analytics.

“Our partnership with Atropos Health underscores our commitment to advancing precision medicine by leveraging Syndesis Health’s extensive datasets,” said Josh Sutton, CEO of Syndesis Health. “With data spanning 15 countries outside of the US and approximately 35 million patients, we are uniquely positioned to ensure that the advancements in precision medicine reflect both geographic and ethnic diversity. By integrating these diverse datasets into the Atropos Evidence Network, we can generate more comprehensive and inclusive real-world evidence, ultimately leading to more personalized and effective treatments for patients around the globe.”

The Atropos Evidence Network operates on GENEVA OS™ (Generative Evidence Acceleration Operating System), a federated model, forming secure, cloud-based connections between healthcare data proprietors and clinical insight seekers across the healthcare ecosystem. De-identified data doesn’t change hands - institutional members of the network, such as a physician or researcher, can pose clinical questions to a variety of datasets. Within 48 hours, the user receives a novel retrospective observational study in response.

New customer TD2 will utilize Atropos Health to improve patient outcomes, develop protocols and clinical trial evidence. TD2 will leverage the Green Button Informatics Consult Service, the Atropos Evidence Network and Alexandria™ (fka Atropos Evidence™ Library) to develop and test clinical trial designs with the goal of optimizing clinical study execution.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atropos Health and gain access to the Atropos Evidence Network,” said Stephen Gately, PhD, President and CEO of TD2. “This collaboration will enable us to leverage high-quality real-world data to optimize clinical trial designs and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Atropos Health’s innovative tools and extensive data sets, we can accelerate the development of new oncology therapies and bring them to patients with greater precision and speed.”

Forian and Syndesis Health bring a breadth and depth of rich datasets to the Atropos Evidence Network. The Atropos Evidence Network already includes an impressive slate of leaders in the healthcare data ecosystem, including Stanford, Mayo and recently announced Arcadia. When it comes to data science and AI applications for clinical Q&A, Atropos Health answers clinical questions fast, transparently, and with previously unavailable information and data, enabling studies to be run on multiple datasets at once.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™ , the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. Forian has industry leading expertise in acquiring, integrating, normalizing and commercializing large scale healthcare data assets. Forian's information products overlay sophisticated data management and data science capabilities on top of a comprehensive clinical data lake to identify unique relationships, create distinctive information assets and generate proprietary insights. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

About Syndesis Health, Inc.

Syndesis is the data and technology catalyst to a multi-continent network of healthcare and life sciences organizations. Its primary aim is to enhance global health outcomes and equity through its secure data platform, Syntium, and the Syndesis Health Network, a member community promoting research collaboration, information sharing, and access to common tools. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.syndesis.com.

About TD2

TD2 is a leader in precision oncology, providing innovative services for improved drug development. Using a dedicated, expert team with broad experience and understanding in cancer medicine, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support accelerated development of novel therapeutics. Rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development services, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, enables customized clinical trial design and execution. Our unique Oncology Ecosystem encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new agent, and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process with the ultimate goal of accelerating patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com.