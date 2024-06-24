Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center and GE HealthCare Collaborate to Install the First Allia IGS Pulse Electrophysiology Lab in the United States for Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular Procedures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center (HHNM) and GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced HHNM as the first location in the United States to install GE HealthCare’s latest Allia Image Guided System (IGS) Pulse, which was designed to provide exceptional image quality and improve workflow for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). HHNM will use the Allia IGS Pulse system in its cardiac electrophysiology (EP) lab to plan, guide and monitor the outcomes of electrophysiological procedures, such as cardiac ablations, cardiac catherizations, transcatheter aortic valve replacements, balloon and coronary angioplasties and more.

“This advanced imaging technology allows me and my fellow clinicians to perform complex cardiology interventions with a high level of precision and exceptional image quality,” said Sean Mazer, M.D., FHRS, FACC, electrophysiologist and president of the New Mexico Heart Institute/Lovelace Medical Group*. “We can accommodate patients of any size and the system provides us with a personalized workspace that meets our specific needs and preferences, resulting in shorter surgical time and better outcomes for our patients.”

According to the 2024 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics: A Report of U.S. and Global Data From the American Heart Association, heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the U.S. for one hundred years – with nearly half (48.6%) of all people over the age of 20 years old having some type of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke and, most notably, high blood pressure.

“It’s an honor to have the U.S.’s first Allia IGS Pulse system at Heart Hospital of New Mexico,” said Brian Miller, chief executive officer of HHNM*. “As New Mexico’s only hospital dedicated exclusively to care of the heart, we pride ourselves on providing innovative treatment options for our patients, keeping them close to home for care.”

HHNM clinicians are equipped with an adaptable, versatile solution for a wide range of clinical situations and procedures. The Allia IGS Pulse system is designed to help improve clinician workflow while also providing exceptional imaging at the right dose for visible impact in complex cardiology interventions regardless of patient size - including large and bariatric patients with a BMI of greater than 30.

“GE HealthCare has had a long-standing relationship with Lovelace Health System and has witnessed its ongoing leadership in providing the best possible care to its patients," said Arnaud Marie, General Manager for Interventional at GE HealthCare. “We are delighted to collaborate with them for the first U.S. installation of the Allia IGS Pulse System. This next step is a demonstration of our commitment to addressing today’s healthcare challenges, unlocking efficiencies, and most importantly, providing optimal experiences for patients and their providers.”

*The statements by GE HealthCare’s customers described here are based on their own opinions and on results that were achieved in the customer’s unique setting. Since there is no “typical” hospital and many variables exist, i.e. hospital size, case mix, etc.. there can be no guarantee that other customers will achieve the same results.

**This product may not be available in your country or region. Please contact your GE HealthCare representative or visit our website for more information.

About Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center

Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center (HHNM) is New Mexico’s only hospital dedicated exclusively to cardiovascular care, including the state’s only facility performing left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implants and was recently re-credentialed by DNV through 2026 as a Ventricular Assist Device Facility. The 55-bed facility, which features a state-of-the-art hybrid operating room where surgeons can perform advanced surgical services for cardiovascular patients, has become synonymous with high quality, technologically advanced cardiac care. HHNM was named a fourth consecutive Top Teaching Hospital from 2020 - 2023 by Leapfrog Hospital Safety for its quality of care, including practices for safer surgery and capacity to prevent medication errors and has three times been named to The Best Hospital in America List for 2021 - 2023 (small teaching hospital category) by Money and the Leapfrog Group for its quality, safe care, a reputation for excellent patient experiences and an ethical approach to treatment. To learn more about the state-of-the-art treatment options, innovative health care providers and award-winning quality initiatives at Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center, visit hearthospitalnm.com.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

