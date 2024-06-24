HeartFocus Joins Butterfly Garden to Develop Software Enabling Any Healthcare Professional to Conduct Lifesaving Echos on Butterfly’s Imaging Platform

BORDEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeartFocus, the revolutionary, AI-driven heart exam software by DESKi, a provider of automated, accurate, and data-driven image analysis tools today announced it has joined Butterfly Garden, an artificial intelligence (AI) Marketplace launched by Butterfly Network, Inc., (“Butterfly”) (NYSE: BFLY) a digital health company transforming care with portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software. Under the agreement, HeartFocus plans to integrate, and with subsequent agreements, release its patented, AI-powered software with Butterfly’s single-probe, whole-body handheld ultrasound system, subject to applicable approvals and authorizations.

With this collaboration, HeartFocus and Butterfly will unite ground-breaking technologies, and, once deployed, empower any healthcare professional to conduct medical-grade cardiac scans from anywhere, at any time. This can greatly increase access to precision-quality, heart scans and significantly improve detection and patient care management for cardiovascular disease – the number one killer in the US and the world.

In August 2023, Butterfly Network launched Butterfly Garden, allowing third-party developers access to its proprietary SDK and APIs to build new AI applications that work in conjunction with Butterfly’s imaging platform, bringing with it access to the largest point-of-care ultrasound customer base. HeartFocus, powered by proprietary algorithms trained on a unique AI-library comprised of over 10 million data points, is an ideal match for the program.

Bertrand Moal, PhD MD, CEO of DESKi said, “For many patients, the gates to precision-quality, heart care have been locked for far too long. We believe No heart can wait™ and HeartFocus’ leading imaging technology presents the opportunity to set a new standard for accessible, quality echos. Butterfly, with its real-time streaming capability and unprecedented HCP network, is an essential partner to help us realize this goal. I’m excited to see the impact of our collaboration.”

“We are excited to collaborate with HeartFocus to bring a new transformative cardiac AI tool to Butterfly devices that will empower healthcare providers and enhance the heart exam for patients,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer, Butterfly Network. “The AI-driven HeartFocus software by DESKi, paired with Butterfly's affordable, portable ultrasound probes, can drive a pivotal advancement in access to high-quality cardiovascular care, and will further Butterfly's mission to democratize access to medical imaging for all people worldwide.”

About HeartFocus

HeartFocus is a revolutionary, AI-driven heart exam software that empowers any healthcare professional to perform world-class echos from any device, anywhere. Created in 2023 by French brothers Bertrand and Olivier Moal, HeartFocus leverages proprietary and ground-breaking algorithms trained on over 10 million data points and validated through clinical trials. Bertrand, a Medical Doctor with a PhD in biomechanical engineering, and Olivier, a Berkeley and EPFL engineering alum, were moved by the devastating impact of cardiovascular disease exacerbated by increasingly overburdened healthcare systems. Driven by the belief No heart can wait™, HeartFocus provides a life-saving solution for heart patients, facilitating early detection and disease prevention. In 2024, HeartFocus was awarded the coveted France 2030 Award by the French Ministry of Health and is currently partnered with several app platforms and Software Development Kit providers, including Butterfly Network in the US, to bring the technology to healthcare providers globally.

HeartFocus is the latest offering by DESKi, a provider of innovative AI products developed in conjunction with medical practitioners and researchers. For more information visit www.heartfocus.ai.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission is to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world's first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second-generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third-generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.