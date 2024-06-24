Mears Machine Enhances Its Additive Manufacturing Capabilities With the Purchase of Its Third Velo3D Sapphire XC Metal 3D Printer

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced Mears Machine Corporation, a leader in precision machining solutions, has acquired a Sapphire XC printer to bolster its additive manufacturing capabilities. This strategic investment underscores Mears Machine’s commitment to adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and follows the previous purchase of two Velo3D Sapphire XCs announced earlier this year.

The new Velo3D Sapphire XC printer at Mears Machine will be configured to produce parts in Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 aluminum alloy. Compared to other aluminum alloys used in additive manufacturing (like those that incorporate magnesium and silicon) printing parts in Aheadd CP1 greatly reduces post-printing heat treatment requirements. In addition, the one-step heat treatment results in parts with an almost-pure aluminum matrix, which provides high electrical and thermal conductivity. Printed parts also have better weldability and brazing properties due to the lack of magnesium and silicon. Velo3D sees significant opportunities for parts in Aheadd CP1, including many that support critical defense-related programs that the company has initiated for the aluminum alloy.

“Integrating the Velo3D Sapphire XC printer into our operations represents a significant leap forward in our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Roger Mears, CEO of Mears Machine Corporation. “This technology empowers us to efficiently deliver complex, high-quality components to our customers, positioning us as a leading partner in the additive manufacturing landscape. As our customers’ part needs increase, we can easily increase production volume with Velo3D’s highly scalable additive manufacturing solution, which makes it unique in the industry.”

Velo3D’s fully integrated solution—which combines software, hardware, and printing processes—enables unparalleled scalability and affordability. Once a part has been qualified on a Velo3D printer, production can be easily scaled across any system of the same model of printer that is configured for the same alloy. This capability is crucial for Mears Machine’s customers who seek to affordably scale production of additively manufactured components while navigating supply chain challenges.

“As precision machine shops look to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, like 3D printing, we are pleased to support their mission to modernize and better serve their customers,” said Brad Kreger, CEO of Velo3D. “We are thrilled to partner with Mears Machine as they integrate a third Sapphire XC printer into their operations. Our technology is designed to empower manufacturers like Mears Machine to achieve new levels of productivity and innovation through additive manufacturing.”

The Velo3D Sapphire XC printer sets itself apart in the laser powder bed fusion industry with its unique print capabilities and large format. The printer uses eight 1-kilowatt lasers and can produce parts 600 mm in diameter and 550 mm in height, with the option of 1,000 mm in height for the Sapphire XC 1MZ.

