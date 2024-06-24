Storage Post Engages Trevelino/Keller to Drive Digital Marketing and SEO Strategy

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, an integrated growth marketing and PR agency, today announces its partnership with Storage Post, a leading self-storage company with locations throughout the East Coast and South. Trevelino/Keller works with Storage Post to strengthen their lead generation efforts, specifically supporting search visibility through paid media, digital marketing and SEO efforts.

Storage Post provides quality amenities, top-tier customer service and increased returns for investors. Through strategic acquisitions and the development of new storage facilities, the company is expanding its footprint along the East Coast, bringing flexible and convenient self-storage to individuals and businesses alike.

“We recognized an increased need for an agency that could assist in elevating our visibility, engagement and ratings as Storage Post continues to grow,” says Stephen Gruver, VP of Marketing at Storage Post. “Trevelino/Keller’s experience managing brands with multiple locations, along with their demonstrated success in growth efforts and paid media, were a perfect fit for our company’s long-term goals.”

“Storage Post has some clear differentiators in an otherwise commoditized market, leading with affordable, high-quality storage units, and tailored options that serve a wide consumer range,” says Dean Trevelino, principal of Trevelino/Keller. “Our responsibility is to identify, test and leverage the most effective content and paid media strategies to help them achieve further growth across their footprint.”

Trevelino/Keller brings more than 20 years of experience in inbound, reputation and outbound marketing, coupled with an award-winning creative team. With a track record of success in improving brands’ SEO strategy and delivering tangible marketing results, the firm is positioned to execute on Storage Post’s needs as they aim to improve their organic visibility, increase website traffic and elevate ratings.

About Storage Post

Storage Post Self Storage is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post visit www.storagepost.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2C and B2B companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.